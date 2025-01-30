Jenny Gersten Named Artistic Director Of New York City Center’s Encores!

Jenny Gersten, New York City Center VP & Producer has been upped to the new position of VP & Artistic Director, Musical Theater, according to New York City Center President & CEO Michael S. Rosenberg.

In this newly created position, Gersten will serve as artistic director of the popular and Tony-honored Encores! series and Annual Gala Productions. Responsible for programming and producing all musical theater titles at the historic institution, Gersten will continue to build on the innovation and diverse artistic voices that have brought ongoing success to City Center’s Encores! productions including Jelly’s Last Jam, Once Upon a Mattress, Ragtime, and Titanic.

Over the last season, the center’s musical theater attendance has reached an all-time high with nearly 30% of those tickets purchased for $40 or less.

Gersten will also work with Stanford Makishi, VP & Artistic Director, Dance, and Tia Powell-Harris, VP, Education & Community Engagement, to expand the intersection between musical theater programming with dance, education, and community programs. A key member since joining the City Center team in 2020, Gersten will lead the Encores! artistic team—Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Producing Creative Director Clint Ramos—following Artistic Director Lear deBessonet’s previously announced departure at the end of the season.

Rosenberg said, “Jenny has been instrumental in the success of our musical theater programs. Her artistic sensibilities and deep ties to the community brought new voices to our productions, and her deft producing skills provide the crucial space for an artist’s vision to take shape. She has a keen understanding of City Center’s legacy, and her long-standing experience in the industry makes her the natural choice. We are truly fortunate to have such a thoughtful and engaged leader to build upon our artistic success and mission of accessibility.”

Gersten said, “I’m a New Yorker first and a musical theater fan second. Making musicals happen at City Center is the greatest privilege—to be of service not just to musical theater lovers, but also to our many communities..

An award-winning producer, Gersten’s work spans non-profit institutions and commercial theater. She began her career as associate producer and subsequently as artistic director of Williamstown Theatre Festival. Gersten served as associate producer at The Public Theater, executive director of Friends of the High Line, and producer at PAC NYC during design and planning. Recent credits include Just for Us (Broadway), Beetlejuice (Broadway), Sweeney Todd (Off-Broadway), Gavin Creel’s Walk On Through (with MCC), and the Broadway transfers of City Center productions of Parade and Once Upon a Mattress.

