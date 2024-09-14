Jenrick: We need to slash more than 100,000 civil service jobs to achieve a small state that works

For a man who has been existing on three hours sleep of late, Robert Jenrick is remarkably full of beans. Perhaps he has been energised by the excitement of the campaign trail, or more likely the adrenaline rush of being the clear leader in the Tory leadership race.

After two rounds of voting, Mr Jenrick is the favourite to succeed Rishi Sunak, with odds as low as evens at some bookmakers.

He has secured 33 votes from Tory MPs and, by the maths of the current parliamentary party, needs just seven more for a guaranteed place in the final two who will go head to head for the backing of the party membership.

Mr Jenrick is the hare in this particular race but he is not about to be caught napping. Already he has clocked up almost 100 campaign events in all four nations of the UK, sometimes visiting five constituencies in a day.

It is not unusual for him to get to sleep at 2am then rise at 5am, such is the relentless nature of the task in hand.

Robert Jenrick with Kemi Badenoch, his rival candidate - Thomas Krych/Zuma/Shutterstock

After our meeting in London he is off to Norfolk, where he will seek the backing of Liz Truss’s former constituents before heading back to the capital for another exhaustingly late finish.

“I think there’s a clear path to the final two,” he says, almost reluctantly. “But we’re not taking anything for granted.

“Obviously I’m heartened by the level of support that we’ve got from colleagues but I think you just have to ride your own horse. We will see what happens.”

Hustings at conference

Mr Jenrick’s remaining rivals – Kemi Badenoch, James Cleverly and Tom Tugendhat – will join him for hustings events at the Conservative Party conference later this month, where it seems increasingly likely they will be fighting for the privilege of joining Mr Jenrick in the final two.

Supporters of the other candidates admit that Mr Jenrick, 42, has run an impressive campaign, in which he has separated himself from the crowd by committing to leave the European Convention on Human Rights and making bold statements on net migration caps.

All of them, of course, claim Jenrick is writing cheques he cannot cash, but Mr Jenrick is ruthlessly focused on winning first, arguing later, and so far it seems to be working.

Bob Blackman announces the first round of voting in the contest on Sept 4 - Dame Priti Patel was eliminated - Yui Mok/PA

Mrs Badenoch was originally seen as the candidate to beat, but Mr Jenrick has put clear water between himself and the rest of the field.

The talk now in Tory circles is whether the moderate vote eventually coalesces around either Mr Cleverly or Mr Tugendhat (currently tied on 21 votes each) and gets one of them into the final two; whether Mrs Badenoch (currently on 28 votes) can overtake Mr Jenrick in the MPs’ vote, or whether there could be room for both Mr Jenrick and Mrs Badenoch in the head to head.

With such a small pool of Tory MPs, the margins are going to be fine.

Bobby Kennedy memorabilia

We meet in Mr Jenrick’s office in Parliament, where his coffee table holds a curated collection of memorabilia that includes an original We Want Bobby K button badge from 1968 bought by Mr Jenrick’s team (who are presumably aware of Robert Kennedy’s assassination during that presidential primary campaign) and a copy of Pevsner’s architectural directory of Nottinghamshire, in which his Newark constituency lies.

Having got this far in the contest by majoring on immigration and the ECHR, Mr Jenrick is keen to set out his vision for the economy, and if your name is Liz Truss, you might want to stop reading at this point.

“Truss set back the low tax economic growth agenda in this country for a decade,” he says. “She was right that we’ve been trapped in a 25-year period of low growth and high taxes. It’s just that she went about it the wrong way and frankly [an] unconservative way.

“The fundamental mistake of the mini budget was to abandon fiscal conservatism. The tax cuts were relatively modest and not the problem in and of themselves. The issue was they were accompanied by a £100 billion splurge on day-to-day spending when borrowing costs were rising worldwide.

“The tax cuts should have been accompanied by spending cuts to the day-to-day budget – and there is plenty of fat within the British state to trim.”

Liz Truss after losing her seat in the Commons this year - Jacob King/PA

He points out that in 2015, under David (now Lord) Cameron, the civil service employed the full-time equivalent of 392,000 people, which grew because of the demands of Brexit and Covid and currently stands at 513,000.

Mr Jenrick believes (as did Boris Johnson) that “where we got to in 2015 is the right level”, which equates to shedding 121,000 taxpayer-funded jobs.

He would not stop there. The entire public sector, he says has become “bloated”, and he would take his reforming zeal to welfare and to the NHS, where “productivity has not matched that of the private sector”.

The Tories, he says, “shirked difficult decisions” when it came to NHS and public sector reform, because: “Out of fear of being mischaracterised by our opponents, we saw what some of the structural flaws were in the system, but jumped at our shadows.”

The British state, he adds, has never been larger, but it is delivering less and less to a standard that the public expect. “And I want a small state that works, not a big state that fails.”

Critique of Truss

Reform – or lack of it – is at the heart of his critique of the Truss premiership which cost the Conservative Party its reputation for sound financial management. It is also at the centre of his vision for the economic future of the country.

Mr Jenrick describes himself as a Thatcherite whose views were moulded by a childhood in which his father was able to set up his own fireplace business from his kitchen table thanks to the free enterprise culture Thatcher created.

“I believe in the dynamic effect of low taxes,” he says, “but I also believe that the real route to growth is through supply-side reforms, as Margaret Thatcher, Nigel Lawson and Keith Joseph showed.

“We cannot just reach for the levers of this or that tax cut. The easiest thing to do in politics is to say what your least favourite tax is and propose that we cut it.

“The harder path and the most serious one, is to come up with difficult supply-side reforms which will genuinely make the country more competitive and get the state out of the way of business.”

Four-part plan

Mr Jenrick sets out a four-part prescription for returning the country to growth: building more houses and infrastructure; an energy policy based on cheap and reliable energy; using universities to address the skills shortage; and reforming welfare.

Labour has already promised to do the first of those, but on the other three there is room for the Tories to offer radical alternatives to Starmerism.

Instead of “splashing £8 billion pounds on a fantasy energy company for Ed Miliband, which isn’t even going to produce any energy”, the UK needs to cut subsidies for offshore wind farms, Mr Jenrick says, and instead invest in nuclear energy, including small modular reactors, which have been talked about for years without any progress being made.

The Government must also accept that “gas is here to stay for the medium term”. Only then can energy be affordable for industry to be internationally competitive, as well as keeping the costs down for households.

Addressing the skills shortage is the foundation stone of a high skills, high wage economy, while people of working age need to be “helped into the dignity of work”.

Cheap foreign labour

Mr Jenrick would also be prepared to have tough conversations with business leaders, who have been guilty of importing cheap foreign labour as a quick fix rather than investing in automation or technology.

“It’s a depressing sign that there are more hand car washes in our country today and fewer automated car washes than when I was a teenager, and that’s a product of the migration system that we’ve allowed to develop,” he says.

In other words, cheap foreign labour is holding back productivity.

Some businesses, he says, are not viable but manage to keep going because “they’re effectively being subsidised by the taxpayer”.

He refers to the Office for Budget Responsibility report published last week which concluded that low-paid migrant workers are a net cost to the taxpayer because they contribute less in taxes than they receive from public services.

It estimated that low-paid migrants cost the state £150,000 each by the time they reach retirement.

He blames the Treasury, in part, for encouraging the health and social care visa which enables foreign workers to come to the UK and work in social care, often with their dependants, who become a net cost to the exchequer.

Instead, he says, the Treasury should give local authorities more so they can pay a better wage that will attract domestic workers.

“These are false economies,” he says, “and it reflects an unserious debate about migration, but I do feel that the debate on migration is now moving.”

Instead of remaining addicted to cheap foreign labour, he says, Britain should become “the grammar school of the Western world” by allowing only the brightest and the best to come and work here.

Businesses, he says, will adapt, by matching their worldwide competitors in the use of robots to do unskilled jobs, by replacing waiters with ordering apps and, presumably, replacing hand car washes with automated ones.

Net zero migration?

Mr Jenrick has said he would set a net migration target of tens of thousands, or even lower, and he now goes further by saying: “I’m not averse to net zero migration.”

Isn’t this another example of Tories making promises they can’t keep, of which he has been critical during this campaign?

“No,” he says, “because in the 25 years prior to 1997 [when Labour came to power] cumulative net migration to our country was 68,000. In the 25 years post 1997 it’s been 5.9 million.

“So it’s easy to become inured to the unparalleled levels of migration that we’ve experienced as a country in recent decades, and I want to return the UK to its historic norms.

“I don’t pretend it will be plain sailing, but I think it’s in the national interest to do it, and I think it will be economically beneficial to the country.”

Because Mr Jenrick had earlier said it would be too easy just to choose a least favourite tax and cut it, I cannot help but ask what his least favourite tax is, and whether he would cut it.

He answers: “When I was housing secretary, I persuaded Rishi, then chancellor, to cut stamp duty in the middle of the pandemic, and that led to the highest number of transactions in the housing market ever recorded, and boosted economic growth.

“It propelled forward hundreds of thousands of small businesses, from estate agents to kitchen fitters the length and breadth of the country.

“So there are taxes which, if cut wisely, can drive economic growth. But I do think that has to be accompanied by a proper set of economic reforms which make the country more competitive generally.”

Raise income tax thresholds

Mr Jenrick also wants to raise the income tax band thresholds in line with inflation, arguing that: “This creeping drag of millions of people into higher rates of taxation is disincentivising work and aspiration on a massive scale.”

He would reverse Labour’s policy of VAT on private school fees – and Capital Gains Tax, he says, should be lower than income tax (there are fears that Rachel Reeves will move towards aligning the two in her first Budget).

Last week Charlie Mullins, the Pimlico Plumbers founder who has personally paid £120 million in tax, said he was leaving the country because he was not prepared for Sir Keir Starmer’s socialist government to “get their hands on any more of my hard-earned money”.

One independent analysis suggested 9,500 millionaires will quit the UK this year alone.

Charlie Mullins, the boss of Pimlico Plumbers, has said he will leave the UK because it has a Labour government - Paul Grover for The Telegraph

“I worry that in such a short period of time, the Labour Government has created an environment which is hostile to wealth creation,” Mr Jenrick says. “It feels as if the Government doesn’t understand how wealth is created.

“We’ve got to recreate an economy in which wealth creators feel that effort will be matched, where reward will follow effort.”

This is a lesson he learned from his parents, Bill, a gas fitter from Manchester, and Jenny, a secretary from Liverpool. In the 1970s they moved to Wolverhampton, where Bill started his fireplace business and Jenny did the accounts.

In Thatcher’s Britain, working class people with entrepreneurial spirit and a talent for hard work were able to make the jump from employee to employer and flourish. At the age of 84, Bill still works full-time at his company headquarters in Telford.

A private education

Mr Jenrick’s parents also believed in the value of education, sending him to the private Wolverhampton Grammar School, with fees paid by his grandmother out of a life insurance policy following his grandfather’s death.

From there, he won a place at Cambridge to read history, where he became firm friends with fellow student Suella Braverman.

He came to politics via a brief career in the law and then at an auction house (he is a trained auctioneer), having joined the Conservative Party shortly after Tony Blair won the 1997 general election.

If Mr Jenrick is to lead the party he loves, he will have to get at least 40 colleagues to back him (including his own vote) to reach the head-to-head stage of the contest, when the membership will pick between the final two.

This month’s party conference, when the four remaining candidates will be grilled by members and make speeches, is being seen as a reset moment by some candidates, who hope to surge into the lead by wowing their audience in the way that David Cameron did in 2005.

Mr Jenrick, though, fears the process will be “dumbed down” after the party decided to give candidates just 10 minutes to make their speeches, later stretched to 20 minutes. He wants all candidates to be “tested thoroughly” rather than giving “cursory” speeches.

Weight loss

Any leadership fight risks being reduced to a beauty contest in this age of short attention spans and social media, but Mr Jenrick has got that covered too, after losing four stones in weight and an inch off his hair.

He used Ozempic to kick-start his weight loss last year but “it didn’t sit well with me”. I ask if there were unpleasant side effects (vomiting is a common one) and he squirms as he says: “I don’t want to go further.”

Since then, he says, he has shifted weight by eating more healthily and exercising more, cutting out bad habits like eating late at night and eating in motorway service stations when he was on his way home to his constituency.

As we leave his office, he returns to the issue of the Truss budget that he clearly sees as the moment that doomed the party’s chances of staying in power.

“I want to reclaim the mantle for low-tax economic growth again for the Conservative Party,” he says.

“The path that I have proposed is the harder one, because you have to confront vested interests. You have to tell the truth to your colleagues in Parliament and explain that if you want economic growth you have to do things differently.”

Bobby J, then, sees himself as a change candidate in this contest. But as Bobby K once said: “Change has its enemies.”

