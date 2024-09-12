Jensen Arnold Is Pregnant! Influencer Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Topher Hill: 'Couldn't Be More Excited'

Jensen Arnold/Instagram Jensen Arnold's family

Jensen Arnold is going to be a mom of two!

The 26-year-old dancer and influencer is pregnant, expecting her second baby with husband Topher Hill. The soon-to-be mom of two shared the exciting news in an Instagram post on Thursday, Sept. 12.

"Baby Hill coming March 2025!! Brooks is going to be a big brother !!!🥹🥹🥰😭 Couldn’t be more excited and grateful🫶🏼🫶🏼."

The couple is also parents to son Brooks Joshua, 2.

Jensen isn't the only dancer in her family. She is the sister of fellow professional dancers Rylee Arnold and Lindsay Arnold. Their other sister, Brynley Arnold, also danced for some time before moving on to other passions. The family shares updates on their joint YouTube account, The Arnold Sisters.

The sisters all sent their congratulations in comments on the post.

"AHHHHHHHHH IM WAY TOO EXCITED 😭😭😭😭😭😭," Rylee wrote.



"🥹🥹🥹🫶🫶🫶 so freaking happy!!!!!!!" adds Lindsay.

"Brooksy is going to be a big brother!!!!!😍😍 SCREAMING!!!!!!!😭😭," Brynley said.

Jensen and Topher tied the knot in 2018 at the Salt Lake City Temple in Utah. The two first announced their engagement in July 2017, during season 15 of So You Think You Can Dance. Jensen finished the season as a runner-up.

Read the original article on People.