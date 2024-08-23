Jensen Beach coffee bar has unique tie to Jonathan Dickinson State Park
If you walk into the Bunkhouse Coffee Bar in Jensen Beach, you'll get an earful about the proposed changes to Jonathan Dickinson State Park.
If you walk into the Bunkhouse Coffee Bar in Jensen Beach, you'll get an earful about the proposed changes to Jonathan Dickinson State Park.
Fox & Friends had no choice but to correct Donald Trump just seconds after an interview on the show Thursday morning in which he falsely claimed Kamala Harris met with Vladimir Putin just before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The Republican nominee—who also used his time on the air to complain that all Democrats do “is make up lies about me”—claimed President Joe Biden “sent comrade Kamala to see Putin in Russia three days before the attack.” He described the incident as a “little known fact” whic
The professor who predicted U.S. elections winners since 1984 says “a lot of things would have to go wrong” for this candidate to lose.
Walz’s mention of Trump’s connection to Project 2025 sent him into a nonsensical tirade
"I’m so glad we went from 'when they go low, we go high' to 'girl, hold my earrings while I drag this weird mf.'" —@Angry_Staffer
Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served under former President Donald Trump before resigning in 2020, shared an intriguing theory involving the pop star.
CHICAGO — A former United States ambassador to Canada is sounding the alarm that a second Donald Trump presidency would cause chaos for Canadians as he urged Americans abroad that their votes could prove crucial in the presidential election.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in Montecito with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but their picturesque surroundings aren't all it seems as the area has been plagued with issues thanks to increased tourism.
The former president does not like being called this one word.
The former president slammed Pennsylvania's Josh Shapiro, who spoke at the Democratic National Convention.
Donald Trump made his first outdoor appearance since last month’s assassination attempt Wednesday. But his personal safety was not on his mind as he took to the stage behind bulletproof glass—his hurt feelings were.Specifically, the psychic wounds he felt after Michelle and Barack Obama, the former first lady and the former president, used their speeches to the Democratic National Convention to flame the 45th president as an ugly, misogynistic, racist liar—and mock his obsession with crowd sizes
The Trump campaign responded to Oprah Winfrey’s speech at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday by resurfacing an admiring letter she once wrote to the man she’s now urging voters to reject.In her surprise appearance in Chicago, the billionaire TV star encouraged fellow independents to join her in endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign. “Decency and respect are on the ballot in 2024,” she said to rapturous applause. “And just plain common sense—common sense tells you that Kamala
I took the liberty of writing a MAGA review of the DNC for Trump: 'Nobody is watching this and the enormous crowds there are TOTALLY FAKE!'
JD Vance went on a grim media marathon Wednesday night to push back on an avalanche of attacks that speakers at the Democratic National Convention sent his way.Donald Trump’s running mate sat for several TV interviews after Kamala Harris’ VP pick Tim Walz’s speech in Chicago. Walz used the speech to rattle off shots at Vance, accusing the Ohio senator of backing a Project 2025 program that will make people’s lives harder while also making digs at Vance’s background.“I had 24 kids in my high scho
Georgia firefighters Reagan Anderson and Chandler Kuhbander were found dead in Tennessee on June 30
Lopez previously spent time in Miami following her and Affleck's last-minute 2003 wedding postponement, before eventually splitting the following January
Gaffe follows uproar over Philly cheesesteak comments
"Bro, we broke up with you for a reason,” the House minority leader wisecracked.
The Supreme Court ruled by a 5-4 margin to partially approve a request from the Republican National Committee that would make people in Arizona show proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote.Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett however voted against the measure and sided with the liberal justices. Coney Barrett previously broke ranks with her conservative counterparts on the bench when they ruled in favor of Ohio against the EPA regarding its ‘Good Neighbor’ plan to limit air pollutan
The "Late Show" host interviewed Laura Benanti's fake Melania Trump to find out.
A blast from the Edmonton Oilers past appears poised to get a chance with an Eastern Conference team.