‘Jeopardy!’ Champ James Holzhauer Closes In On Record With 29th Victory

Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer continued his winning streak Tuesday night.

The professional sports gambler clinched his 29th straight victory, adding another $59,381 to his earnings.

Holzhauer’s winnings now total $2,254,938, edging him closer to the all-time record Ken Jennings set in 2004, after taking home $2,520,700 over 74 shows, according to the show’s Hall of Fame.

In his first TV interview since Holzhauer started to near his record, Jennings told Good Morning America he finds the whole thing “astounding.”

“For 15 years I have thought somebody was going to make a run at this record because I always knew it could be done. I was there. I saw it happen,” Jennings said Tuesday morning. “What I did not expect was somebody could make a run at the cash record in like a third the time.”

“It’s really just astounding what he’s doing,” he added.

Holzhauer will return to the show Wednesday looking to win his 30th game.

