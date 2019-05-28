‘Jeopardy!’ Champion James Holzhauer Extends Streak To 28 Wins, Closes In On Ken Jennings’ Record

James Holzhauer landed his 28th straight Jeopardy! victory on Memorial Day, adding $130,222 to his prize winnings. That was just shy of the one-day record of $131,127 that he set on April 9.

The latest win brings the professional Las Vegas gambler’s tally to $2,195,557, pulling in within $325,000 of the record haul of Jeopardy! all-time champion Ken Jennings, who amassed $2,520,700 during his dream run in 2004.

Related stories

What Is 'A Wad Of Cash,' Alex? 'Jeopardy!' Champ Tops $2 Million Mark In 27th Consecutive Win

Holzhauer last week became only the second Jeopardy! contestant ever to cross the $2 million earnings mark in a single run. He is averaging more than $77,000 per show.

Jennings has been cheering Holzhauer on, most recently tweeting two days ago.

Phenomenal. That’s like, global-warming-graph Jeopardy performance. Welcome to the $2M club, James. https://t.co/lRBs5aJXJd — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) May 25, 2019





d

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.