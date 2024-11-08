“Jeopardy!” Clue Throws Shade at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Romance — and Fans React

Fans flocked to social media to react to the game show's subtle dig at the Kansas City Chiefs player

Gotham/GC Images Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce may need to shake it off!

During the Wednesday, Nov. 6 episode of Jeopardy!, the Kansas City Chiefs player, 35, and his relationship with Taylor Swift was thrown a little shade in one of the game show's clues.

The category was called "The TV Show in Question" and the $200 clue on the line read, "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? is hosted by this man who's maybe more famous as a BF than as a three time Super Bowl champ."

"Who is Travis Kelce?" a contestant named Derek answered and host Ken Jennings confirmed he was correct.



Amanda Edwards/Getty Images The 'Jeopardy!' set

The moment went viral after the episode and fans flocked to social media to share their reactions.



“Jeopardy was NASTY with travis kelce today,” one user wrote, while another added, “Jeopardy with some Travis Kelce shade tonight.”

While many considered the Jeopardy! clue offensive to Kelce, the NFL star previously revealed that he didn't mind being Swift's arm candy.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty (L) Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the 2024 Super Bowl

“It’s the life I chose, I guess,” Kelce said on CBS Mornings in September. “I have fun with it.”

“It comes with the territory of wanting to do fun activities like this and signing up for cool sponsorships like this and endorsements,” he explained in the interview, which was filmed on the set of his Pepsi commercial.

As for how his family is handling life in the spotlight, the Grotesquerie star said that the Kelce family is embracing their newfound fame, especially his mom Donna.

“Everyone’s loving it. Mama Kelce is having so much fun,” he explained. “I think my dad is slowly getting more comfortable with it, and Jason has always been a pro at it,” he added of his brother, retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, 36.

Travis went on to open up about why he thinks “people are rooting for him" and his whirlwind romance with the Grammy award winner.

“I hope it’s because they see I’m just a genuinely good person and I love what I do and I love doing it with the people that I’m doing it with,” he shared. “I’d rather give everybody happiness and something to cheer about than otherwise.”

