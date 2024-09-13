This Jeopardy! contestant's story about a serial killer might be the quiz show's wildest ever

Uhhh, wow.

I'm usually one of those Jeopardy! watchers who doesn't pay much attention to the personal stories told by contestants (no offense!), but this one? You're going to want to pay attention.

It starts with Ken Jennings and Amanda, a contestant. He mentions she's got a story about ... a serial killer?

Turns out her middle school hall monitor was a little "off," and there was a reason for that: he was a serial killer who had bodies buried under his house.

"Welcome to the show, Amanda," Jennings says with a tinge in his voice that can only be described as "... Wow."

Same here, Ken!

excuse me, how am I just learning that we got a new contender for Wildest Jeopardy! PersonalAnecdote Ever earlier this week pic.twitter.com/glG26aFVn5 — Claire McNear (@clairemcnear) September 12, 2024

