‘Jeopardy!’ contestants whiffed on clue about Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory

It’s been less than two months since Chiefs fans watched “Tom and Jerry.”

I’m not talking about the iconic cartoon, of course. That was the name of the game-winning touchdown play the Chiefs ran in overtime of their 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

An offshoot of the “Corndog” play that helped the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, “Tom and Jerry” saw quarterback Patrick Mahomes throw a game-winning pass to Mecole Hardman.

Mecole Hardman: Super Bowl Legend



pic.twitter.com/gNZAC363FU — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) February 12, 2024

That play was the subject of a “Jeopardy!” answer on Monday’s episode of the popular game show.

Host Ken Jennings shared this answer: “Will it be ‘How soon they forget’ or ‘Always remembered?’ He caught the Super Bowl 58-winning pass for Kansas City.”

The question, as Chiefs fans know: “Who is Mecole Hardman?”

But it was a question not a single contestant knew, although one did hazard a guess: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Here is the clip of the baffled contestants via Fox 4 anchor Harold Kuntz.

“Who is Mecole Hardman?” is now a Jeopardy Question. But did they get it right? No, no they didn’t. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/ylRJP2dEnr — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) April 1, 2024

Perhaps it’s no surprise that an NFL clue stumped the contestants, because one of the best moments in “Jeopardy!” history revolved around a football category.

The late Alex Trebek’s reaction was priceless as contestants struggled to come up with a single response in an entire football category. Many of these clues were painfully easy.