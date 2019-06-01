‘Jeopardy!’ Earnings Record Now Less Than $60k Away For James Holzhauer

Another day, another win for Jeopardy! savant James Holzhauer, as the professional sports gambler is now just $58,484 away from the game show’s record for earnings.

Holzhauer won again on Friday, adding $79,663 to his winnings in a run that has captivated the nation. He now has won $2,462,216 and has victories in 32 straight games, leaving him just $58,484 shy of the overall record for earnings.

Related stories

'Jeopardy!' Win Streak Continues, As James Holzhauer Takes 31st Straight Victory

Given that he’s averaging in the high 70s for his winnings, he may top Ken Jennings record on Monday. Jennings earned $2,520,700 in 2004, winning 74 straight games.

Despite the threat of losing his record, Jennings has been all-in on Holzhauer.

“For 15 years, I have thought somebody was going to make a run at this record, because I always knew it could be done,” Jennings said on Good Morning America. “I was there. I saw it happen. What I did not expect was somebody could make a run at the cash record in, like, a third the time.”

Holzhauer has employed a unique game strategy on Jeopardy: he has gone for the highest-value questions first, and aggressively bets on the Daily Doubles.

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.