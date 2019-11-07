'Jeopardy!' fan favorite returns for Tournament of Champions and dominates

James Holzhauer, a.k.a. Jeopardy! James, made his triumphant return to Jeopardy! on Wednesday for the Tournament of Champions where he toyed with Alex Trebek and his competition alike.

Gambler James: “revenge game” narratives are overblown

Jeopardy James: MY PAST SELF MUST BE AVENGEDhttps://t.co/HK7qxut79a — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) October 29, 2019

Holzhauer made headlines earlier this year for setting the single-day winnings record twice during a 32 game win streak in which he nearly broke Ken Jennings’s record for taking home the most money in the history of the show. And Jeopardy! James picked up right where he left off, going out to an early lead and leaving the other contestants with little to no chance of catching him.

Though some weren’t too happy to see his return…

My reaction to James Holzhauer returning on Jeopardy! All-Stars.#angry pic.twitter.com/9tYHU42367 — Conor Gillander (@ConorGillander) November 7, 2019

…most fans were ecstatic to have Holzhauer back.

James is my all time favorite contestant on @Jeopardy ever! i’m so glad to watch him again! #jeopardyjames — mother of cats (@jenifer_hayes) November 7, 2019

I didn’t realize how much I missed James until 3 minutes ago. #Jeopardy #jeopardyjames — hayley shaw (@hayley561girl) November 7, 2019

Unfortunately fans had to miss out on Holzhauer’s legendary shout outs during Final Jeopardy! as the show put an end to that tradition during his last run, but he continued the tradition he began on his very first show of using loved ones birthdays in deciding what to wager.

