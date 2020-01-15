It’s official: Ken Jennings is the greatest “Jeopardy!” player of all time.

Jennings earned his third win in the “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” tournament Tuesday night, and the title over James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter.

Jennings took $1 million in prize money. The two runners-up each received $250,000.

Last season’s big winner and reigning “Tournament of Champions” champ James Holzhauer came off of a 32-game winning streak, during which he set the all-time record for highest single-game earning in regular-season play with $131,127 set on April 17, 2019.

Also Read: Alex Trebek Has Planned His 'Jeopardy!' Exit Speech: 'Leave Me 30 Seconds at the End' (Video)

He faced Ken Jennings, who continues to hold the all-time highest-earnings record for regular-season play with $2,520,700, and Brad Rutter, who has never lost a game of “Jeopardy!” — at least, not to a human opponent — and holds the all-time winnings record for season and tournament play combined, with $4,688,436.

Even with an additional $1 million in the bank, Jennings won’t touch Rutter’s overall winnings.

ABC was the other big winner — the special tournament brought huge ratings to the network.

Read original story ‘Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time': Here’s Where the 3 Competitors Stand At TheWrap