‘Jeopardy!’ Win Streak Continues, As James Holzhauer Takes 31st Straight Victory

The amazing winning streak of Jeopardy! contestant James Holzhauer is still intact, as the professional sports gambler won his 31st straight game Thursday night.

The victory added $58,612 to Holzhauer’s total winnings, putting him less than $150,000 from the all-time earnings record of Ken Jennings, whose lifetime total in non-tournament play on the game show was $2,520,700. Holzhauer now has $2,382,583 in total earnings.

Holzhauer’s streak has employed an aggressive strategy of targeting higher-valued clues first and wagering big on Daily Doubles. He won $131,127 on April 17 using the tactics, a single-day record for the long-running quiz show.

Jennings and Holzhauer are the only two “Jeopardy!” contestants to earn $2 million or more in regular, non-tournament winnings.

Despite his impressive earnings, Holzhauer is still far behind Jennings in total wins. Holzhauer now has 31 victories, trailing Jennings’ 74 wins.

