Jeremy Allen White Caught Kissing ‘The Bear’ Co-Star

Jeremy Allen White has been spotted locking lips with Molly Gordon, his co-star in The Bear, in photos published by the Daily Mail.

In the culinary Hulu drama, White’s character, Carmy, dates Gordon’s character, Claire, after the two childhood friends reconnect.

Not unlike his character, White’s love life has been complicated as of late.

TMZ reports that White and singer Rosalía were first spotted together last fall and enjoyed a whirlwind romance with its fair share of PDA-filled paparazzi shots. However, it now appears that they have gone their separate ways.

Prior to this fling, White was married to actress Addison Timlin. According to People, Timlin filed for divorce last May after three years of marriage. The actors share two daughters: Ezer and Dolores.

“It’s been insane,” White said to British GQ about the year 2023. “A lot of high highs, a lot of terribly low lows.”

Timlin has remained tight-lipped on their split aside from one May 2023 Instagram post where she got candid about single motherhood.

“Co-parent is not how I pictured it. It is so fucking hard,” she shared with her followers. “Its not the natural order of things. It can be exhausting but more than anything it can just be so lonely. When something magical happens and you have to tell yourself ‘don’t forget this’ because theres no witness by your side,” she added.

White’s budding romance with Gordon comes on the heels of his second Emmy win for The Bear.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

