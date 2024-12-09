Jeremy Allen White Joins The Mandalorian & Grogu Movie — as Jabba the Hutt’s Son?!

A TV heartthrob is taking on a decidedly un-heartthrob-ish role in the Star Wars universe.

Emmy winner Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) has signed on to play Jabba the Hutt’s son in the upcoming film The Mandalorian & Grogu, our sister site Deadline reports. White will provide the voice of Rotta the Hutt, the son of the reptilian crime lord introduced in Return of the Jedi, with Deadline adding that it’s “a notably sized role” and not just a cameo.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will continue the story of Disney+’s hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian, which aired its Season 3 finale in April 2023. Pedro Pascal stars in the series as the titular bounty hunter (aka Din Djarin), who looks after Grogu, aka Baby Yoda. The big-screen spinoff was announced in January, with The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau slated to direct. Sigourney Weaver joined the cast in August in a undisclosed role. The film is due to arrive in theaters on Wednesday, May 22, 2026.

Rotta the Hutt was introduced in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie as the infant son of Jabba the Hutt. Jabba’s cousins, aka “The Twins,” were featured in the Mandalorian spinoff The Book of Boba Fett, as they (unsuccessfully) lobbied to oust Boba from power and claim Jabba’s throne for themselves. Jabba, of course, was strangled to death by Princess Leia in Return of the Jedi, which is set five years before The Mandalorian begins.

White has won two Emmys for his work as temperamental chef Carmy on the Hulu culinary dramedy The Bear, which aired its third season this past summer. His other TV credits include Shameless and Homecoming.

