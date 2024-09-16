Jeremy Allen White Says Bruce Springsteen 'Has Been Really Lovely and Supportive' as He Preps to Play Him in Biopic

In March, Variety confirmed that the Emmy winner was in talks to portray the rock legend in a biopic titled, 'Deliver Me from Nowhere'

Kay Blake/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock; ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty (L) Jeremy Allen White and Bruce Springsteen

Jeremy Allen White has more than just Bruce Springsteen's blessing!

On Sunday, Sept. 15, The Bear star, 33, gave new details about the upcoming biopic based on Springsteen's life in the 2024 Emmys press room.

"I’m pretty excited to start this thing," White gushed following his big outstanding lead actor in a comedy series win for his role on FX's The Bear. "We’re going to start it pretty soon. You know, I don’t want to talk about it too much. It feels like wrong before kind of getting there and starting the thing."

Related: Jeremy Allen White Is 'Gonna Try' to Sing as Bruce Springsteen in Upcoming Biopic

Getty Images (L) Jeremy Allen White and Bruce Springsteen

Though the actor stayed mum on any additional information, he shared that he had a "really beautiful team of people helping me" in addition to Springsteen's guidance.

"Bruce has been really lovely and supportive and available, which has made this whole process I think such an extra joy that we have his support and Jon Landau – his manager’s — support, who has a large role in the film, as well," he added. "So I feel really lucky, and yeah, we’re getting there."

In March, Variety confirmed that White was in talks to portray the rock legend in a biopic titled, Deliver Me from Nowhere. The film, based on author Warren Zanes' 2023 non-fiction book of the same name, will follow the rock icon during the creation of his 1982 album Nebraska.

Related: Jeremy Allen White Wins Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series at the Emmys 2024: 'This Show Has Changed My Life'

Paul Bergen/Redferns Bruce Springsteen

Nebraska marked Springsteen's sixth studio album after he broke out in the music industry in the 1970s. The musician famously recorded the 10-song album on his own while he and the E Street Band were in the process of making other music, including their well-known 1984 album Born in the U.S.A.



"Nebraska expressed a turmoil that was reflective of the mood of the country, but it was also a symptom of trouble in the artist’s life, the beginnings of a mental breakdown that Springsteen would only talk about openly decades after the album’s release," reads an official description of Zanes' book about the album's making on Penguin Random House's website.



Both Springsteen and his manager John Landau are involved in the in-the-works biopic, as Deadline reported Tuesday. Springsteen, known by his nickname "The Boss," won an Academy Award at the 66th Oscars in 1994 for writing and performing the song "Streets of Philadelphia" from the film Philadelphia.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

See PEOPLE's full coverage of the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards as they're broadcasting live on ABC from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.