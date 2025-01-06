Jeremy Allen White Wins 2025 Golden Globe for “The Bear” After Skipping Ceremony

Jeremy Allen White has been named the 2025 Golden Globes' best actor on television.

After introducing the award leveraging her signature humor, Jennifer Coolidge announced that the 33-year-old actor had won best performance by a male actor in a television series – musical or comedy for his role in The Bear, for the third year in a row.

Coolidge, 63, went on to say that White "could not be here tonight, so I'm gonna accept this award on his behalf."

Aside from Whit, Adam Brody, Ted Danson, Steve Martin, Jason Segel, and Martin Short were also up for the coveted prize.

Stefania Rosini/Netflix Adam Brody as Noah in episode 101 of 'Nobody Wants This'.

Brody, 45, stars opposite Kristen Bell in the hit Netflix comedy, Nobody Wants This. The show chronicles a budding romance between newly single rabbi Noah (Brody) and sex podcaster Joanne (Bell), who are faced with a slew of naysayers who claim their relationship won't work.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I knew that we had something that worked, but I had no idea the sort of wide swath of people that would enjoy it. That has been an absolute pleasant surprise,” Brody previously told PEOPLE of his onscreen chemistry with Bell. "I’ve been doing this a long time, and it doesn’t happen often, whoever you are. So it’s very gratifying and exciting."

The actor had no complaints when it comes to the internet referring to him as “the Hot Rabbi,” sharing, “That’s mostly happening elsewhere online, so it’s like it’s happening to another person, but I’m not mad at it."

The series and Bell also received nominations at the Golden Globes.

Related: Adam Brody Admits His ‘Email Is Fuller Than It Was’ Following Success of Nobody Wants This

Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix Ted Danson as Charles in episode 102 of 'A Man on the Inside'.

In addition to receiving the Carol Burnett Award at the 2025 Golden Globes, Danson, 77, scored a nomination for his role as Charles — a retired professor who loses his wife and discovers a new hobby as a private investigator’s assistant, infiltrating a senior living facility to help solve a case — on Netflix’s A Man on the Inside.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with PEOPLE in November, the actor said that getting to explore aging on the show was especially meaningful to him.

"We get to explore aging, all those things that, in this country, sometimes we're afraid to talk about, memory loss, everything, we broach with a tenderness and a seriousness still contained in a kind of light-hearted, joyful way," he explained. "I'm so happy because I'm 76 and I get to be part of this conversation, which is becoming more and more of my conversation in life."

Related: Ted Danson Asked Dax Shepard to 'Do Something' After Kristen Bell's Nobody Wants This Kiss 'Freaked' Him Out

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu Steve Martin in 'Only Murders In The Building'.

Martin, 79, shows off his comedic chops alongside Selena Gomez and Martin Short Only Murders in the Building.

In a 2022 interview with Variety, the actor joked about developing the characters he and Short play.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They would have time older, a lot of you are idle, but that have time to solve a murder, but also lazy enough that they didn’t want to go downtown,” he said at the time.

“I’m very happy with my character not growing,” he continued. “They always say, ‘What’s the arc of the character? What does he learn?’ Once you get to 75, there’s not a lot left to learn, there’s only more mistakes. So I don’t worry about those things. [It’s about] being true to the character. If Marty Short is true to Oliver, and I’m true to Charles, then we can’t go wrong. They’re real people.”

Only Murders in the Building has four nominations at the Golden Globes, including Martin, Gomez, Short and the show.

Related: Selena Gomez Gets Her 'Weird Uncles' Steve Martin and Martin Short's Blessing After Engagement to Benny Blanco

Apple TV+ Jason Segel in 'Shrinking'.

Segel, 44, stars as Jimmy Laird — a therapist trying to grapple with his wife’s death — on Shrinking.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a conversation with Ali Wong for Variety’s Actors on Actors series in June 2024, the actor admitted his motivation for co-creating the hit Apple TV+ series was “grief.”

“It was just trying to think of this idea that I think is kind of universal, beyond just losing a loved one,” he explained. “We filmed right after the pandemic. Everything was so weird. Culturally, we couldn’t quite name it, but we all had this sense that something was taken from us that we’ll never get back.”

Segel’s Shrinking costar Harrison Ford is also up for a prize during the awards ceremony.

Related: Jason Segel on Reuniting with HIMYM Costar Cobie Smulders on Shrinking — and Facing 'Tough S---' Together in Their 'Most Formative Years'

Patrick Harbron/Hulu Martin Short in 'Only Murders in the Building'.

Short, 74, brings the comedy gold as Oliver Putnam in Only Murders in the Building. The Hulu show’s co-creator John Hoffman opened up about Short’s onscreen chemistry with costar Meryl Streep, who plays Loretta Durkin, in a new interview with Decider in October.

Hoffman said that it was "unbelievable" watching Streep, 75, and Short, 74, build their rapport onscreen. He recalled, “You know, it is one of the most unexpected turns but I remember thinking, like ‘God.' As I got to know Meryl, as I’ve known Marty and as I watched the two of them work together in season 3, I just — it was unbelievable.”

"We were laughing our heads off and they just delighted in each other on screen, off screen in every way,” he added.

Related: Martin Short Gets Inducted into SNL's Five-Timers Club with Help from Star-Studded Group of Friends: Watch

FX Jeremy Allen White as Carmen Carmy Berzatto in 'The Bear'.

White doesn’t shy away from the heat as award-winning chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto on The Bear.

The actor revealed how he prepared for the intense role during a 2022 interview with Uproxx.

“Before the pilot, we had a fair amount of time to kind of rehearse and be in that space. Ayo (Edebiri) and I went to a two-week kind of crash course in culinary school,” he shared. “And then she went to work at a couple of restaurants, I think in L.A. And I worked at a restaurant in L.A., a different restaurant and then also worked with a really wonderful chef in New York."

Added White, "So, we kind of separated after that.”

Related: Abby Elliott Was 'Quietly Surprised' When She Saw Her Costar Jeremy Allen White's Calvin Klein Ads

He added: “But Ayo and I got to know each other through learning to cook, which was really nice. And then the rhythm of it and stuff like that. I see a lot of similarities between working in a kitchen and working on a film or television crew.”

The Bear scored the most nominations across the TV categories at the Golden Globes with five. In addition to White, the show, Edebiri, Liza Colón-Zayas, Ebon Moss-Bachrach also received nominations.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

See PEOPLE's full coverage of the 82nd annual Golden Globes as they're broadcasting live from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+.

Read the original article on People