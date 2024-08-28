Jeremy Allen White's rigorous prep for Bruce Springsteen biopic revealed

Jeremy Allen White has opened up about his intensive preparations to play Bruce Springsteen in an upcoming biopic.

White, best known for his role in The Bear, will star in Deliver Me From Nowhere, a film centred around the creation of Springsteen’s iconic album Nebraska.

In an interview with GQWhite discussed how he's getting ready to portray the legendary rock star.

The casting announcement came in April after reports emerged that White was the top choice to play a young Springsteen in the film, which was first revealed in January.

He told the outlet: “I’m really lucky that there’s sort of a team of folks now in place to help young actors portray rock stars. I’ve got a really talented group of people helping me train vocally, musically, to get ready for this thing.”

The actor, who previously mentioned texting Springsteen in hopes of meeting him in London, revealed that The Boss has been very supportive of the biopic project.

White said Springsteen has been very supportive of the biopic (Getty Images)

"I’ve had some access to him, and he’s just the greatest guy," he shared.

White also explained how he has been diving into the legendary musician's world to prepare for the role.

“There’s just so much footage of him out there,” he continued. “It has been amazing to go down YouTube rabbit holes, finding clips of him at different stages of his life, and listening to both his speaking and singing voice.”

He added that immersing himself in Springsteen's world has been a rewarding experience.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band in Cardiff (PA Archive)

“That’s been the process—just listening to him a lot and watching him a lot. It’s been really fun getting ready for this role.”

The movie will be directed and written by Scott Cooper, known for Crazy Heart and Hostiles, and is based on Warren Zane’s 2023 book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.

Nebraska was released in 1982 and stands out as one of the darker, more introspective entries in his discography.

Springsteen recorded the record on a four-track cassette in his New Jersey bedroom a couple of years before he and the E Street Band would release their most commercially successful album, Born in the USA.

While fans are eagerly awaiting more details, no release date has been set for the film yet. Previously, Deadline reported that indie film house A24 is in talks to board the project.