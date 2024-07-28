Jeremy Bamber detectives ‘may have lied about evidence’

Jeremy Bamber at the time of his arrest in 1985 - Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo

Jeremy Bamber investigators may have lied about evidence that led to his conviction and put him behind bars for 39 years, an investigation is expected to suggest.

Bamber is serving life after being found guilty of murdering his adoptive parents, Nevill and June, both 61, his sister, Sheila Caffell, 26, and her six-year-old twins, Daniel and Nicholas, at White House Farm, near the village of Tolleshunt D’Arcy in Essex, in August 1985.

He has always protested his innocence and claims that Ms Caffell, who suffered from schizophrenia, shot her family before turning the gun on herself.

Now a 17,000-word investigation by The New Yorker, expected to be published on Monday, is said to have highlighted more than a dozen apparent discrepancies in the prosecution’s case.

The magazine, which also raised doubts over Lucy Letby’s conviction, spoke to officers present in the aftermath of the murders and who are believed to have substantiated Bamber’s claim that police interfered with the crime scene.

The eighth-month investigation has focused on claims that Essex Police altered witness statements, lied about evidence and withheld and concealed evidence, The Mail on Sunday reported.

Bamber told the newspaper: “If restaging of the crime scene is a major new point in The New Yorker story, that will enable us to go directly back to the Court of Appeal, which I hope will be within a few days of us having the fresh evidence in our hands.

“The Court of Appeal has already said restaging the crime scene would be a mortal sin, so we’ll be straight back to the Court of Appeal asap, asking for bail pending a full appeal.”

The investigation is also said to have raised questions about the Criminal Cases Review Commission, which Bamber’s legal team says has failed to act on submissions that would exonerate him.

Bamber claims that his sister Sheila, a model and diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic, suffered a psychotic episode and carried out the murders before turning the gun on herself.

However, the prosecution argued that a silencer that was on the rile would have made it too long for Sheila’s fingers to reach the trigger and shoot herself.

Another key issue in the case is whether Bamber had received a call from his father on the night of the murder telling him Sheila had stolen one of his guns and gone “berserk”.

Police said that Nevill made no such call but lawyers unearthed a phone log of a call to the night of the killings from Nevill entitled “daughter gone berserk”.

Meanwhile, a bloodstained Bible, found by Sheila’s side, was never forensically examined or produced at trial despite a request from Bamber’s solicitor.

He was convicted in October 1986 by a 10–2 majority verdict and sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison. In 1994, he was told that he would never be released.

The Court of Appeal upheld the verdict in 2002.

In 2020, he lost an appeal to be downgraded from maximum security prison.

Bamber sought permission for a High Court challenge over a decision taken in March by the director of the long-term and high-security estate - part of the Prison and Probation Service - not to downgrade him from a Category A inmate, or to direct that an oral hearing on the issue take place.

Category A prisoners are considered the most dangerous to the public and are held in maximum security conditions.

At a remote hearing in October that year, lawyers for Bamber asked Mr Justice Julian Knowles to give the go-ahead for a full hearing of Bamber’s claim, arguing that the decision was “unreasonable”.

Senior judge Mr Justice Julian Knowles refused Bamber permission to bring the challenge.

Bamber had an appeal against his convictions dismissed by the Court of Appeal in 2002 and had a High Court challenge to the Criminal Cases Review Commission’s (CCRC) refusal to refer his case for another appeal rejected in 2012.

A spokesman for the Jeremy Bamber campaign of innocence told the Mail on Sunday: “The CCRC have had Jeremy Bamber’s latest submissions since March 2021 and… they have not investigated any of the key exculpatory issues they contain, which demonstrate Jeremy Bamber’s innocence.”

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “In August 1985 the lives of five people, including two children, were needlessly, tragically and callously cut short when they were murdered in their own home by Jeremy Bamber.

“In the years that followed this case has been the subject of several appeals and reviews by the Court of Appeal and the Criminal Cases Review Commission – all of these processes have never found anything other than Bamber is the person responsible for killing his adoptive parents Nevill and June, sister Sheila Caffell and her two sons Nicholas and Daniel.

“Essex Police have continued to comply with all legal requirements in this case and will continue to assist the CCRC as required.”