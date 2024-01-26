Jeremy Clarkson shares secret health battle as he loses one stone. (Getty)

Jeremy Clarkson has said he had a health scare and lost a stone in weight.

The Grand Tour star shared with the world in a new interview that he had a 5cm cyst removed from his back. According to the NHS, skin cysts are round lumps often filled with fluid or pus - usually harmless and often do not need treatment.

Speaking openly, Clarkson reassured his fans that the cyst was not cancerous. He had the cyst removed while he was under general anaesthetic in an operation in October last year.

In a new interview, he told The Sun: "Lisa took me to a health farm and, well, it was so miserable there that I thought, ‘I’ve got to have this cyst taken out at some point, I may as well go now’."

Lisa Hogan and Jeremy Clarkson during the "Clarkson's Farm" photocall. (Getty)

He added: "So I checked out of the whole place and checked into hospital, because it was more fun having an operation than eating juniper berries all day long. As I lay under the surgeon’s knife, I thought ‘this is preferable’.

"I did actually lose a stone though — mind you, half of that was probably the cyst. But it wasn’t cancer. It was never going to be cancerous though — I wasn’t in the mood."

Clarkson has always been quite open about his health in recent years, having recently written in a column for The Times newspaper: "Most of my body doesn't really work anymore." Over the years, the former Top Gear star has spoken about his health from ageing joints to his dementia fears, hearing loss and his smoking addiction.

While he has spoken about his health - the star has also shared his love of eating a diet of red meat, guzzling beer and smoking. A huge car fan, he had admitted he would prefer to get behind the wheel of a fast vehicle than walk to the shops.

Jeremy Clarkson looks on from the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit last year. (Getty)

As for his TV career, Clarkson revealed he has given up The Grand Tour because it got more difficult with the presenters now showing their age. The TV presenter admitted he was feeling "unfit and fat and old" now.

He told The Times of London: "I've driven cars higher than anyone else and further north than anyone else. We’ve done everything you can do with a car. When we had meetings about what to do next, people just threw their arms in the air."

It comes after The Grand Tour's future was revealed - with or without the presenters in November last year. The Grand Tour will continue, having had great success over the past seven years.

Friends Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond started up The Grand Tour to rival Top Gear after Clarkson was sacked for punching a producer on Top Gear in 2015 and his close friends left the show with him saying: "We come as a package."

