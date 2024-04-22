Jeremy Clarkson's girlfriend Lisa talks Clarkson's Farm heartbreak

Jeremy Clarkson comforted crying Lisa after tragedy struck on Clarkson's Farm in the trailer for series three.

Now Lisa Hogan has laid bare the heartbreak she felt after losing the piglets on the farm in emotional scenes that play out in the Amazon Prime series. Its the third series but life is always changing on Diddly Squat Farm and this series Clarkson decided to introduce pigs to his farm.

She said: "It was heart-breaking. Jeremy's always loved pigs, I didn’t think I’d be that enamoured by pigs but I did get really close to them as people will see. Farming’s just sad.

"The animals become your friends and you're isolated – there are certain farms that are really isolated – and the animals become your family. When they become unwell, you're losing members of your animal family."

It's no doubt these will be thought-provoking scenes in the series that will tug on the heartstrings of the viewers at home. She added: "If that's how sad we can get in front of a TV crew, imagine the farmers that are alone and having to do it with nobody around them when they’re losing animal after animal. It’s so difficult."

Lisa shared farming is an "emotional" job and that it has had an impact on Clarkson. She said: "Every day it's emotional whether it's really happy because the weather is perfect and you can get on with the job at hand or it’s miserable if it’s raining the crops are failing and you can’t do a thing.

"It’s very difficult to be unemotional about it. So, yes, I don’t want to go against what he’s said but I definitely think he’s becoming more a man of the land than a man of the road."

She added: "Whatever you think, it's an emotional job. You know, let's talk about the weather: yesterday was beautiful, everything turned green here, and hopefully it’ll stay green until the crops are taken in. But when it's raining and raining and raining, you get frustrated as you just want to get on with the job in hand."

Jeremy Clarkson comforts crying Lisa in Clarkson's Farm. (Prime screengrab)

Already there is a fourth series of Clarkson's Farm on the way. Lisa said she would love to continue filming Clarkson's Farm for a very special reason.

She said: "As long as it's educating people, and showing people how difficult farming is, and it's helping people appreciate food in a way that they may not have before. Maybe people will pop their bread in the freezer instead of throwing it out when they see how much work goes into making a loaf of bread."

There's plenty of drama in store this series. Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper have their biggest row yet. He said: "I think in this series we have probably our biggest ever argument." But the fights never last long. Cooper added: "But don't get me wrong, I love the man. I think when you're good friends with someone, and you have that amazing chemistry, it makes everything easier.

Lisa Hogan on Clarkson's Farm. (Prime)

"Yes, we can argue, and yes, we can shout at each other, but at the same time, we’re friends. Two minutes after an argument, we can just agree to disagree and go for a cup of tea or go to the pub and have a pint. We have a good friendship and a good bond, I firmly believe. We treat each other to dinners, we’ll go out and say, “Who’s paying for this one”, and take it in turns. When it’s my turn we go to the cheaper restaurants."

The official synopsis for the new series says: "The crops are failing in the severe hot weather, inflation has driven prices of supplies sky high, dreams for the beloved restaurant are dashed and now the farm shop also faces closure.

"Jeremy urgently needs to come up with creative new ways of making ends meet, so hatches a plan to turn a profit from hundreds of acres of unfarmed land – thick woodland and hedgerows that make up half of Diddly Squat. This triggers an avalanche of Clarkson-crafted schemes, involving everything from goats and pigs to mushrooms, nettles and deer.

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper pictured on Clarkson's Farm. (Amazon Prime)

