Jeremy Clarkson mercilessly mocked for annual bragging A-Level tweet

Jeremy Clarkson loves to boast about his poor results and subsequent success (PA Archive)

For the past decade, Jeremy Clarkson has made a habit of chiming in on A-Level results day, boasting about how his less-than-stellar grades haven’t held him back.

This annual tweet has become as much a part of results day as the nervous anticipation itself, with 2024 marking the 10th anniversary of his tradition - which he is now heavily mocked for.

Each year, like clockwork, the Clarkson’s Farm star shares his A-level results—a C and two Us—followed by a playful brag about his current success, whether it’s his impressive car collection, luxurious vacations, or, most recently, his own brewery.

This year, aware of the growing anticipation for his post, the former Top Gear host kicked off the day with a cheeky tweet: “Morning everyone. Anything going on?” signalling that yet another results day tradition was about to unfold.

And true to form, Clarkson then tweeted: “Don’t worry if your A level results aren’t what you were hoping for.

“I got a C and two Us, and here I am, 46 years later, with my own pub.

“It opens next weekend if you fancy dropping in,” he added with an addition of self-promotion.

While some were looking forward to his “yearly dose of inspiration”, the Grand Tour star was mercilessly mocked for it.

One X user tweeted: “Good luck to everyone reading Jeremy Clarkson’s A Levels tweet today.”

Some things are certain in life



Taxes

Death

“Some things are certain in life; Taxes, Death, Jeremy Clarkson tweeting about his C and 2 Us every year a-level results day,” another quipped.

“I remember when I was 18 and I failed to read Jeremy Clarkson’s A levels tweet,” another X user joked. “But it did me no harm in the long run, I still had a successful career”.

“Jeremy Clarkson getting ready to tweet about how he got a C and 2 U's at A-level and is now driving to his super yacht in his Bentley,” a fourth joked.

The tradition all started a decade ago when Clarkson first tweeted: “If your A level results aren't joyous take comfort from the fact I got a C and two Us. And I have a Mercedes Benz” - and he’s been happily bragging ever since.