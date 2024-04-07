Jeremy Clarkson’s partner Lisa Hogan discusses hopes of getting engaged

Jeremy Clarkson’s partner, Lisa Hogan, has opened up her hopes of getting engaged to the former Top Gear presenter.

Fans of the farming docuseries Clarkson’s Farm have watched the relationship between the Irish-born actress and the 63-year-old TV star over the last couple of years.

In an interview with The Sunday Times ahead of the show’s series three launch, the interviewer recalls that the topic of proposing was brought up while the couple were out on a walk.

Clarkson reportedly told Hogan that he had a “big surprise” for her and after she asked if it was a proposal, he apparently pretended not to hear and instead showed her a fallen willow tree bursting back into life.

After she followed up about the proposal, he said: “I’ll think about the proposal, OK? I’m not ready yet.”

Discussing the exchange, Hogan said: “I just thought I might surprise him.”

When asked if she had taken advantage of February 29 to do a leap year proposal, when women typically propose, she added: “Jeremy doesn’t think I proposed but he wasn’t wearing his hearing aids, so no-one will know.”

Clarkson was previously briefly married to Alexandra James and later to Frances Cain, with whom he has three children.

The TV star is due to return to screens in May as the highly-anticipated third series of Clarkson’s Farm launches on Prime Video.

It will follow Clarkson, Hogan, farming contractor Kaleb Cooper and the rest of their team as they run the Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire.

In The Sunday Times interview, Clarkson revealed that “behind the scenes everything that could go wrong has gone wrong” due to a number of issues including changing weather conditions.

The TV star has also pivoted to look after pigs after struggling to rear sheep and cows as he felt they would bring “a bit of genuine happiness”.

However, he said that it was initially “unbelievably sad” as many of the piglets died.

He recalled: “I’ve never seen Lisa so upset. The film crew looked shellshocked.

“We had a catastrophically high level of deaths and I was desperately worried we were doing something wrong, but it turned out we weren’t, it was just that pigs are bad mothers – the sandy and black (breed) particularly so. That’s why it’s a rare breed.”