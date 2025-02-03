Jeremy Clarkson responds to claims he 'broke huge rule' on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Jeremy Clarkson was having none of it when viewers took him to task over “breaking a huge rule” on a celebrity edition of ITV’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?.

The latest episode of the quiz show saw celebrities including Anton Du Beke, 58, Fred Sirieix, 53, and Roxy Shahidi, 41, attempt to win money for their chosen charities.

Show host Clarkson decided to step in after First Dates favourite Sirieix got off to an iffy start as he struggled with the first question, worth £100.

Clarkson, 64, asked: “Which of these is a method for staying afloat in a swimming pool? Treading water, drinking water, boiling water or passing water.”

A clearly baffled Sirieix attempted to whittle down his options, saying: “So, definitely not drinking water, can't be boiling water, so it's either passing water or treading water.”

Jeremy Clarkson said he was going to put the player ‘out of my misery’ (ITV)

Opting to use his 50/50 lifeline, he was left further perplexed when both of the options he believed were correct disappeared as options.

Clarkson then quipped: “You know what, I'm going to put you out of my misery.”

Walking Sirieix through the question, he continued: “Treading water is that, as you rightly say' he added, moving his legs in an attempt to help. 'Oh look over there... passing water.”

Sirieix responded: “So final answer, treading water.”

“I don't know how you worked that out but well done,” Clarkson shot back.

Clarkson was later questioned online over his actions, with one person writing on X, formerly Twitter: “Is that allowed @Jeremy Clarkson is giving away the answer on #Millionaire.”

The unfazed star then replied: “Not really. But it was for charity and it was low down the ladder.”

Sirieix eventually went on to win £64,000 for his charity The Right Course, which helps train prisoners in the restaurant and hospitality industry.

Taking to his own social media afterwards, the grateful star wrote: “Thanks so much for having me. The money will make a big difference in our quest to train, educate and upskill offenders in one of our training restaurants @MoJGovUK.”