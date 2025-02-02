Jeremy Clarkson reveals his Who Wants to Be a Millionaire misconception

He took over from Chris Tarrant as presenter in 2018.

Jeremy Clarkson hosting Who Wants to Be a Millionaire celebrity special. (ITV)

Jeremy Clarkson has admitted that he believed Who Wants to Be a Millionaire's dramatic in-game music cues were dubbed into the programme during editing.

Speaking to celebrity contestant Fred Sirieix on Sunday, 2 February's episode, the 64-year-old was asked if the synonymous sounds of Millionaire could be switched off while the Frenchman took part, due to it ramping up his nerves.

Clarkson then recalled his misconception before accepting the presenting job eight years ago.

The gameshow presenter mistook the music for dubbed (ITV screenshot)

Moving up to his £4000 question, First Dates favourite Sirieix said to Clarkson: "Can I ask you... you know the music that comes on when I answer the question, can you stop it? Because I find it very stressful."

Unable to do so, the Millionaire host went on to reveal that he originally overlooked the possibility of a sound system existing on set.

"I know exactly what you mean," replied Clarkson.

"I thought when I first started hosting this programme they dubbed the music on afterwards. They don't!"

Talk about raising pulses.

What else happened on Celebrity Millionaire?

Anton Du Beke on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (ITV screenshot)

Meanwhile, Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke preceded Sirieix on the latest episode of Celebrity Millionaire.

Ever the wicked-tongued jokester, he was accused by Clarkson of lowering the tone after being asked: "A traditional dish of sausages in batter is called 'toad-in-the-...' what?"

As the host read out "C: Slot", Du Beke said: "Ohhh I wish it was."

"Tone is lowered and I haven't even given you the fourth option, which is hole," replied an unimpressed Clarkson.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire airs on ITV1 and ITVX.