Jeremy Clarkson speechless over Who Wants To Be A Millionaire milestone

Jeremy Clarkson couldn't believe it on Who Wants to be a Millionaire. (ITV screengrab)

What did you miss?

Jeremy Clarkson was wowed by the latest quizzer to take on Who Wants to be A Millionaire?

Off our screens Clarkson has been working hard on his new pub but he has returned to TV with a pre-recorded series of Millionaire.

In Sunday's episode, the former Top Gear star said it marked a first during his time presenting the game show. When the show was rebooted in 2018, Clarkson took on the baton of presenting from its iconic host Chris Tarrant who was on the programme from 1998 until 2014.

Sitting opposite Clarkson in the hot seat was Kevin Leeiton, who managed to make it all the way through to £125,000 without using any of his lifelines (phone a friend, 50:50 and ask the host) and hadn't even set the bar for his safety net meaning it would guarantee what amount of money he was going away with at the end of the show.

What, how and why?

Who Wants to be a Millionaire?'s Kevin was very impressive. (ITV screengrab)

Clarkson was impressed and quite frankly left speechless. He told him: "This is tremendous. Absolutely tremendous. I don't think I've ever asked this before... Do you want to set your safety net at £125,000?"

Finally, Kevin agreed it was time to set his safety net. He said: "I will set it at that."

Clarkson rubbed his hands together with excitement. He said: "You will set it at that? And all lifelines left. This is... Oooh. My fingers are crossed here. This is something special."

It was an astonishing effort and Kevin walked away with £250,000 after he was left unable to answer the £500,000 question. Clarkson and fans at home appeared to think he had the chance to go all the way to the million pound question.

The £500,000 question couldn't answer was: according to their official measurements which of these paintings is the smallest?

Jeremy Clarkson has returned to our screens for a new series of Millionaire. (Getty)

It had the four possible answers: The Starry Night, Mona Lisa, Girl With a Pearl Earring or American Gothic (but the Girl With a Pearl Earring was the correct answer).

Millionaire fans were incredibly impressed with Kevin's efforts. Among the comments, one person wrote: "Good decision, Kevin. That was an awesome game there & he heads off with £250k!! #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire."

Someone else added: "Absolutely correct decision by Kevin. Respect to him for the way he played. #whowantstobeamillionaire."

Another added: "Will Kevin be our 7th millionaire? #wwtbam #whowantstobeamillionaire."

Kevin set his safety net at £125,000 on Millionaire. (ITV screengrab)

Who Wants to be a Millionaire? winners

Who are the Who Wants to be a Millionaire? winners? Only four years have gone past since the last big win. History and politics teacher Donald Fear was the latest person to win Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? in 2020 and the first winner on the Clarkson fronted series.

Civil servant Ingram Wilcox was the last winner in 2006 before the show took a break from our screens in 2014. This come two years after computer programmer Pat Gibson won in 2004.

There were three winners in 2001 however only retired banker Robert Brydges and David Edwards won fairly.

Major Charles Ingram cheated his way to one million pounds and never received the money by using coughing in the audience from his wife and accomplice to choose the right answer. He received a fine of £15,000 and got a 18-month suspended sentence for two years and his wife Diane received the same penalties.

Meanwhile, their accomplice Tecwen Whittock got a 12-month sentence suspended for two years. He was fined £10,000 with £7,500 in costs. It was turned into a nail-biting TV drama Quiz, bringing the scandal back into the headlines again.

Judith Keppel was the first ever winner of Millionaire in 2000.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire airs every Sunday at 8pm on ITV1 and is available to stream on ITVX.