Jeremy Clarkson's daughter Emily gives birth to second child with husband Alex Andrew

Emily Clarkson has given birth to her second daughter (Instagram)

Jeremy Clarkson's eldest daughter, the podcast host Emily, has given birth to her second child.

The 30-year-old announced on Instagram on Saturday that she has welcomed baby girl Xanthe Fiadh Andrew with her husband Alex Andrew.

“She’s here,” she wrote. “Xanthe Fiadh Andrew arrived a few days ago and just brought the sunshine with her, we are all so happy.”

Clarkson, who hosts the Should I Delete That Podcast, posted a picture to her 319,000 followers showing her cradling the newborn from a hospital bed.

Emily with her dad Jeremy Clarkson (Dave Benett)

She gave birth to her first daughter Arlo Rose in 2023 and announced over the summer that she was expecting a second.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like her father, Clarkson has multiple roles around the media - including writing an agony aunt column for the Metro and promoting exercise through channel HaveaGos.

She is the eldest daughter of the former Top Gear presenter and was born from his 21 year marriage to Frances Cain.

Despite remaining close to her dad, she has not always agreed with his right wing views and called him out in 2022 when his Sun column denouncing Meghan Markle sparked outrage.

Jeremy Clarkson had written: "[I dream of] the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her."

His daughter responded: “I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The elder Clarkson later apologised and said he was quoting Game of Thrones. Ipso later cleared him of discriminating against Meghan on the grounds of race.

He has not commented on social media about the birth of his second grandchild. With Ms Cain he also shares Emiy’s siblings son Finlo, 26, and Katya, 23.