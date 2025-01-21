Jeremy Corbyn announces death of his beloved cat El Gato: 'Life will not be the same again'

Jeremy Corbyn has announced the death of his beloved cat, El Gato, in a moving post on social media.

The Islington North MP posted a short statement saying he was filled with “sadness” at the death of his pet on Sunday.

The feline’s name translates as simply “the cat” in Spanish

Mr Corbyn has previously featured El Gato on his Christmas cards and even spoke of his plans to move him into Number 10 had he won the 2019 general election as Labour leader.

In an interview with the Evening Standard about a possible move into No10 just weeks before the poll, he said: “But there’s the question of what happens to the cat, of course.”

Asked if he could simply take El Gato with him, Mr Corbyn said: “Yes, but cats tend to be very territorial.”

In his moving message posted on X on Monday night, Mr Corbyn wrote: “It is with great sadness that I have to announce that El Gato died on Sunday.

“He gave joy to many throughout his life. He was happy, gentle and full of personality.

“Life will not be the same without El Gato’s company and friendship. We will miss him dearly.”

