Jeremy Corbyn interviewed by police after pro-Palestine rally, Sky News understands

Republican senator and Donald Trump ally Lindsey Graham blasted CBS Face the Nation’s Margaret Brennan after she questioned him on the incoming Trump administration’s threats against journalists. Brennan had been interrogating Graham on whether he endorsed Kash Patel to become the next FBI director despite several questions raised by US lawyers and national security veterans who have worked with him. When the CBS host asked Graham whether he would be asking Patel about his threats against journa