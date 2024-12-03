Jeremy Corbyn to urge UK to stop 'dragging its feet' over reparations in Jamaica speech

Sky News
Updated ·3 min read

Jeremy Corbyn will give a speech in Jamaica in which he will accuse the UK of "dragging its feet" over slavery reparations.

The former Labour leader believes it is "bizarre" for the prime minister and David Lammy, the foreign secretary, to brand reparations as an issue "of the past", arguing it is in fact "about the present, about the future".

Mr Corbyn, who now sits as the independent MP for Islington North, is due to give his speech in Kingston, the capital of Jamaica, on Tuesday evening.

He is expected to say: "It is deeply ironic that one of the reasons why reparations are a so-called historic issue is precisely because the West has dithered and delayed for so long.

"The longer Britain continues to drag its feet, the more the case for reparations grows.

Politics latest: Farage's deputy defends Reform MP who was jailed for assaulting girlfriend

"Decades of colonialism have created a profoundly unequal world that concentrates wealth and power in the hands of the global few. Reparations are about building something new. They are about investing resources…that could now be invested in healthcare, housing and education."

Mr Corbyn's speech, which he will deliver at the University of West Indies to commemorate the legacy of former prime minister Michael Manley, comes as the UK faces pressure once again for its colonial past - with suggestions there could be negotiations for a potential deal that could see the Elgin Marbles returned to Greece.

Sir Keir Starmer rejected calls for reparations for slavery in October, saying it would lead to "very long, endless discussions" about the past.

The prime minister said while the transatlantic slave trade was "abhorrent", he believed the countries affected by it would rather the UK help them with contemporary challenges, such as the impact of climate change.

But Mr Corbyn, who was blocked from standing for Labour in the July general election, is expected to say that "populations in countries that have contributed least to climate change will suffer the worst effects" of climate change.

"When governments in the West say that reparations are a thing of the past, they wilfully ignore the lasting inequalities that are putting vulnerable communities at risk of climate disaster," he will add.

"Reparations are about truth and they are about justice - and that means recognising this nation's role in crimes against humanity, no matter how uncomfortable that process of reflection may be.

"An important part of that reflection is acknowledging the following truth: Britain's foundations were built off the backs of others - of generations of enslaved and colonial subjects."

Speculation about the Elgin Marbles came to a head after Sir Keir met Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Downing Street on Tuesday.

Number 10 said the future of the Elgin Marbles was a matter for the British Museum and there was no mention of the ancient Parthenon sculptures during the meeting.

It followed a report in The Times which said the meeting between the two leaders was organised due to progress in negotiations for a potential deal that could see the sculptures returned to Greece.

Read more:
What are the Elgin Marbles?
Why are Commonwealth leaders asking UK for reparations?

But Downing Street said sculptures were a "matter for the trustees of the British Museum, which is operationally independent of the government".

Greece has long maintained that the Elgin Marbles were illegally removed from their place high atop Athens' acropolis during a period of foreign occupation.

The marble statues came from friezes on the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple and have been displayed at the British Museum for more than 200 years.

They were removed by Lord Elgin in the early 19th century when he was British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire.

Latest Stories

  • McConnell cries foul after 2 Democratic judges cancel retirement after Trump victory

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) vented his displeasure Monday after two Democratic-appointed federal judges reversed their decisions to retire in what appear to be efforts to stop President-elect Trump from nominating their successors. McConnell called the unusual decisions to forgo retirement following Trump’s sweeping victory last month a “partisan” gambit that would undermine the…

  • Donald Trump Reportedly Takes Menacing Jab At Justin Trudeau In Mar-a-Lago Meeting

    The president-elect dismissed the Canadian prime minister’s tariff concerns with a confrontational joke.

  • John Dean Reveals Biden Move That Could Doom Trump's 'Revenge' Plot

    The Watergate figure said the president could "take the wind" out of Trump's plans for revenge and retribution with a stroke of his pen.

  • Trump demands immediate release of Oct. 7 hostages, says otherwise there will be 'HELL TO PAY'

    NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is demanding the immediate release of the Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza, saying that if they are not freed before he is sworn into office there will be “HELL TO PAY."

  • New SCOTUS Leak Reveals Who Didn’t Want Ethics Rules Enforced

    The United States Supreme Court revealed what some justices touted as a landmark new ethics code last year. But critics noted that the scandal-plagued institution’s new rules lacked any enforcement mechanisms, making them essentially a 14-page long list of suggestions. A new leak of secret discussions from behind the bench, published in The New York Times Tuesday, reveals which justices fought to keep the code of conduct toothless.

  • Alberta RCMP officer charged with sexually assaulting 2 males in hotel room

    An Alberta RCMP officer has been charged with sexually assaulting two males in an Airdrie hotel room in 2022. Leduc Const. Bridget Morla faces two counts of sexual assault. Morla was off-duty at the time of the alleged assaults, according to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).ASIRT announced the charges Monday following a two-year investigation. Morla, 39, has been a police officer for 13 years. She has been suspended with pay since the investigation commenced in late 2022, accor

  • Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family members.

  • Laura Loomer Mocks MTG Over Trump Pardon Comments

    Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene and far-right activist Laura Loomer are fighting again. This time, it’s over a post by Greene regarding Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter, for tax evasion and gun charges. While Greene and Loomer may seem like two sides of the same coin— both are MAGA provocateurs with long histories of incendiary comments— their frequent spats on social media show the two aren’t allies outside of their allegiance to Donald Trump. After Biden’s surprise move to pardon his

  • South Korea’s Yoon Declares Martial Law in Emergency Address

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday in an emergency national address televised live. Most Read from BloombergAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic JamsYoon said the decision was made to protect freedom and constitutional order, as he accused the opposition of trying to paralyze the administration with impeachment moves. “Through the declaration of martial law, I will

  • Joly touts 'private' diplomacy as Mexico criticizes Canada's culture, trade

    OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is not escalating a war of words with Mexico, after the Mexican president criticized Canada's culture and its framing of border issues.

  • Singh won't support Conservative non-confidence motion that uses his own words

    OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he won't play Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's games by voting to bring down the government on an upcoming non-confidence motion.

  • How a son is fighting to reunite with mom after being banned from visiting her long-term care home

    A LaSalle man has been banned from his mother's long-term care home for more than a year. He believes it was because he had spoken about his mother's care, which the home denies. Paul Ziman is now pushing back, and advocates say that he's not the only one. Katerina Georgieva has more.

  • Canada pulls refugee welcome mat, launches ads warning asylum claims hard

    Once presenting itself as one of the world's most welcoming countries to refugees and immigrants, Canada is launching a global online ad campaign cautioning asylum-seekers that making a claim is hard. The C$250,000 ($178,662) in advertisements will run through March in 11 languages, including Spanish, Urdu, Ukrainian, Hindi and Tamil, the immigration department told Reuters. Search queries such as "how to claim asylum in Canada" and "refugee Canada" will prompt sponsored content titled "Canada's asylum system – Asylum Facts," the ministry said.

  • Meghan McCain Knocks 'Nepo Baby' Hunter Biden After Surprise Pardon

    The daughter of late Sen. John McCain took aim at Democrats in a Monday morning post on X.

  • Pete Hegseth Faces New Booze, Strippers, Debt and NDA Claims at Veterans Group He Ran

    Former Fox News host Pete Hegseth, who President-elect Donald Trump plans to nominate for defense secretary, has a sordid, drunken history of mismanaging veterans organizations that left staff “disgusted” by his allegedly lecherous behavior, according to a report. The New Yorker obtained records from two nonprofit advocacy groups Hegseth led—Veterans for Freedom and Concerned Veterans for America—that describe financial mismanagement, inappropriate sexual advances and—at one point—Hegseth drunke

  • Fighter jets, tanks and more: Syrian army’s retreat from Aleppo is a windfall for rebels

    It took just 72 hours for the Syrian army and its Russian- and Iran-backed allies to lose all the territory they had “liberated” from Islamist rebel groups in Aleppo province in five years of bloody fighting between 2014 and 2019. The regime forces left behind an unprecedented stockpile of weapons and ammunition, including jets, missiles, and tanks. In Iran – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s most important ally – criticism has mounted, with some observers deriding the Syrian army as being “not

  • This Former Women's Prison Inmate Let People Ask Her Anything About Her Experience, And It's Eye-Opening

    "I got out in March of this year, went to a federal halfway house, and then my judge granted me a sentence reduction, so I got to go home, and now I'm just on federal probation. I'll answer any question about any of it!"

  • MTG was mocked for weather-control claims. Now Florida has a new bill to ban ‘weather modification’

    State senator who introduced legislation has repeated shared posts on X referencing chemtrails conspiracy theory

  • Outcry in Brazil as video shows a Sao Paulo police officer throwing a man off a bridge

    Rio de Janeiro (AP) — A military police officer in Brazil 's biggest metropolitan area threw a man off a bridge and into a river early Monday morning, prompting immediate backlash.

  • Canada Post removes deadline for Santa letter program amid strike

    Canada Post says it has removed the deadline for its Santa Claus letter program amid an ongoing national workers' strike that has halted mail delivery leading up to the holiday season.