Jeremy Hunt accused of 'fat-shaming' Sir Keir Starmer during Budget speech

Jeremy Hunt has been accused of “fat-shaming” Sir Keir Starmer during his Budget speech on Wednesday.

The Chancellor sparked a backlash when he made comments about the Labour leader’s weight while arguing an election victory for the opposition would “risk family finances with new spending that pushes up tax”.

Taking aim at Sir Keir, Mr Hunt said: "I know he has been taking advice from Lord Mandelson who yesterday rather uncharitably said he needed to shed a few pounds - ordinary families will shed more than a few pounds if that lot get in.

"If he wants to join me on my marathon training he's most welcome."

In an interview with Times Radio, Lord Mandelson said: “My problem with Rishi Sunak’s fashion is that he wears these skinny suits and narrow ties and they diminish him.

“Just to be even-handed about it, by the same token, Keir Starmer needs to shed a few pounds.”

After Mr Hunt repeated the comment, Sky News’ political editor Beth Rigby wrote on X: “Hmm, Hunt repeated what Mandelson said about Starmer needing to lose a few pounds.

“For what it’s worth, I don't think should have been said first time around and certainly not repeated by the Chancellor. Bad taste.”

Others have criticised the joke on social media, with some calling it “totally uncalled for” and “unparliamentary”.

One wrote: “In such an important time of worry for people's finances he seems to think it's OK to include those types of comments in such a speech.

“He couldn't care less about what he says he's promoting nor the people he says he's trying to help.”

ITV’s Tom Bradley also posted about the jab, saying: “Jeremy Hunt spending rather too much time in the Budget addressing the opposition benches and not the public.

“And that was a contender for worst Budget Day joke in history; a fattist jibe against Keir Starmer that was clearly pre-scripted.”

ITV’s Anushka Asthana wrote on X: “Is Jeremy Hunt fat shaming Keir Starmer!?”

Commenting on Tuesday evening after the podcast with Lord Mandelson’s comments went out, Labour frontbencher Wes Streeting said on LBC: “As the shadow health secretary, I’m against that kind of fat shaming and Peter Mandelson should know better.

“Let me tell you, we’ve seen the odd paunch from Peter over the years, so people in glass houses, Peter, shouldn’t throw stones.”

Mr Hunt set out a series of measures aimed at helping hard-pressed households, including freezing fuel duty and extending the “temporary” 5p cut for a further year.

He also said alcohol duty would be frozen until February 2025.

To help pay for personal tax cuts, Mr Hunt announced he will abolish the controversial non-dom status, which he said will generate £ 2.7 billion.

The Chancellor has faced pressure from Tory MPs to ease the record-high tax burden.

Mr Hunt promised “permanent cuts in taxation” that would bring “higher growth” as the party seeks to woo voters ahead of this year’s general election.

However, there are concerns that nothing will be enough to boost Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s dire ratings, as his party languishes 27 percentage points behind Labour in the latest opinion polls.