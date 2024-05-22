Jeremy Hunt among 14 Tory big beasts on course to lose their seats

Jeremy Hunt would be among 11 Cabinet ministers to lose their seats if Rishi Sunak went to the country now, according to polling.

Mr Hunt, whose current South West Surrey constituency will cease to exist because of boundary changes, would lose to the Liberal Democrats in his new seat, a poll revealed earlier this year.

He would become the first Chancellor to lose their seat at an election – but he would not be alone. Other Cabinet ministers are predicted to lose their seats, along with Tory grandees including Sir Iain Duncan Smith, a former party leader.

In all, more than half the seats won under Boris Johnson’s leadership at the 2019 general election would be lost if the election was held now, according to a YouGov poll of 14,000 people carried out in January.

Tory big hitters who could lose their seats

Cabinet ministers

Jeremy Hunt

Godalming and Ash

Penny Mordaunt

Portsmouth North

Grant Shapps

Welwyn Hatfield

Victoria Prentis

Banbury

Gillian Keegan

Chichester

Alex Chalk

Cheltenham

Simon Hart

Caerfyrddin

David TC Davies

Monmouthshire

Johnny Mercer

Plymouth Moor View

Lucy Frazer

Ely and East Cambridgeshire

Alister Jack

Dumfries and Galloway

Members of Parliament

Sir Iain Duncan Smith

Chingford and Wood Green

Lee Anderson

Ashfield

Sir John Redwood

Wokingham

The Chancellor has said he will stand in the newly-created constituency of Godalming and Ash after South West Surrey is dissolved under changes to boundaries that will take effect at the election.

He currently has a majority of 8,817, but the YouGov poll predicts that the new seat will go to the Lib Dems, with 35 per cent of the vote to Mr Hunt’s 32 per cent.

There have been reports – denied by Mr Hunt – that he will stand down as an MP because he does not want to risk the humiliation of becoming the first sitting Chancellor to lose their seat.

He was facing a battle to hang on to his seat even without the boundary changes, having seen his majority cut from 28,556 in 2015 and then 21,590 thanks to Lib Dem gains.

The Leader of the House and former Tory leadership candidate may have boosted her popularity among party members with her sturdy sword-carrying at the Coronation – but that will not be enough to prevent her from being beaten by Labour, the poll predicted.

The MP for Portsmouth North, who increased her majority to 15,780 in 2019, is projected to lose her seat, with 36 per cent of the vote going to Labour, 33 per cent to the Tories and a strong showing for Reform UK with 13 per cent. Without Reform standing against her, Ms Mordaunt would be likely to win.

The seat is a swing seat, having been won by the outright victors in every general election since the 1970s.

The Defence Secretary has been the MP for Welwyn Hatfield since 2005 and, with a majority of 10,995, would normally expect to be in a safe seat.

However, the YouGov poll predicted that he will lose to Labour, which will pull in 40 per cent of the vote to his 31 per cent, meaning he could not retain the seat even if Reform – polling eight per cent – pulled out of the race.

With the Lib Dems attracting 10 per cent of the vote and the Greens nine per cent, there appears to be little scope for Mr Shapps to attract votes from other parties.

The Banbury constituency currently held by Victoria Prentis, the Attorney General, has returned a Conservative MP at every election since 1922 – but it is one of the Blue Wall seats the Tories could lose.

Despite having a majority of 16,813, Ms Prentis is predicted to lose narrowly to Labour.

Reform UK would be a decisive factor, drawing in seven per cent of the vote – enough to hand victory to Labour with 34.2 per cent, compared with the Tories’ 33.7 per cent.

Labour’s margin of victory would be even greater if the 14 per cent of Lib Dem voters decided to vote tactically to ensure a Conservative defeat.

The Education Secretary has the biggest majority of any Cabinet minister projected to lose their seat.

In 2019, Ms Keegan retained her seat with a 21,490 majority, but the poll gives victory to the Lib Dems with 33 per cent of the vote compared with 31 per cent for the Conservatives.

Once again, Reform UK, with nine per cent of the vote in the YouGov poll, is likely to make the difference between Tory victory and defeat.

The last time Chichester was represented by the Lib Dems or the Liberal Party was in 1923, for just one year before the Conservatives won it back. It has never had a Labour MP.

Cheltenham has been a battleground for the Tories and the Lib Dems for decades, and Mr Chalk would lose the latest skirmish if an election took place now.

The Justice Secretary has a majority of just 981, having won the seat from the Lib Dems in 2015, and is on course to be trounced by more than 12 percentage points.

The Lib Dems were predicted to win 42.6 per cent of the votes, with just 30 per cent for the Tories. Only five per cent of voters favour Reform, meaning their support will not be decisive, with Labour on 15 per cent.

The Chief Whip does not have a majority to defend, as his Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire seat has been abolished, and he was predicted to lose the newly-created Caerfyrddin seat for which he has been selected.

Mr Hart took his current seat from Labour in the 2010 election and more than doubled his majority to 7,745 in 2019, but is forecast to attract just 27 per cent of the vote to Labour’s 40 per cent.

Plaid Cymru was predicted to come third with 15 per cent – around the same vote share as Reform, the Lib Dems and the Greens combined.

When the Culture Secretary’s South East Cambridgeshire seat is abolished at the next election, she will stand in the new constituency of Ely and East Cambridgeshire, where she was predicted to lose to the Lib Dems.

Ms Frazer won in 2019 with a majority of 11,490 over her nearest rival, the Lib Dem candidate – but the tables are expected to be turned this year, with Sir Ed Davey’s party gaining 33.6 per cent of the vote compared to the Conservatives’ 31 per cent.

With Labour way behind on 21 per cent, it is again Reform UK, with eight per cent, that may hold the balance of power.

Since it was created in 1983, Ms Frazer’s constituency has only been represented by three different MPs – all of them Conservatives.

The Welsh Secretary is another member of the Cabinet whose constituency will cease to exist when the election happens. He took his Monmouth seat from Labour in 2005 and has held it in four general elections since then, winning with a 9,982 majority in 2019.

Mr Davies will run in the new constituency of Monmouthshire in the next election, but is forecast to lose heavily to Labour. The YouGov poll suggested Labour will take 41 per cent of the vote compared with 33 per cent for the Tories, with Reform coming third with eight per cent.

Even if Reform did not stand in the seat, the Conservatives would not be guaranteed to win because a small amount of tactical voting by Lib Dems would be enough to shut the Tories out.

The Plymouth Moor View MP, who attends Cabinet in his capacity as the minister for veterans’ affairs, has a majority of 12,897 in Plymouth Moor View, but is expected to lose to Labour.

Mr Mercer’s predicted vote share of 33 per cent is way short of the 40 per cent predicted for Labour, partly because Reform UK is expected to have one of its strongest showings in any Cabinet member’s seat, with 11 per cent of the vote.

The seat was last won by Labour in 2010.

The Scottish Secretary has announced that he will stand down at the election and, with a majority of just 1,805, his Dumfries and Galloway seat is a key target for the SNP, which is expected to gain it from John Cooper, his successor candidate.

Mr Jack’s 44 per cent vote share at the 2019 election is expected to collapse to just 26 per cent, putting the Conservatives second, based on the YouGov poll.

The seat has been a three-way marginal in recent elections, being won by the SNP in 2015 and Labour in 2010.

Sir Iain, a former Conservative Party leader, has held the Chingford and Wood Green seat and its predecessor Chingford since 1992, taking over a seat previously held by Lord Tebbit.

His majority has been whittled down to 1,262, making him highly vulnerable, and the YouGov poll predicted that he will lose to Labour.

Faiza Shaheen, his Labour opponent at the next election, was predicted to win with a landslide 50 per cent vote share to Sir Iain’s 31 per cent, with Reform, the LibDems and Greens taking between four per cent and six per cent each.

Few constituencies are such solid bricks in the Blue Wall as Wokingham, which has returned a Conservative MP at every election since 1885 (although it did not exist between 1918 and 1950).

Sir John, a minister under both Margaret Thatcher and Sir John Major, has held the seat since 1987, winning no fewer than nine general elections but, at the age of 72, his Commons career is expected to be brought to an end.

The YouGov poll predicted that his 7,383 majority will be wiped out by a surge to the Lib Dems, who would gain 37 per cent of the vote to the Tories’ 31 per cent. Even without the influence of Reform, expected to pick up 6.5 per cent of the vote, Sir John would struggle to hold on.