Jeremy Hunt’s children left notes to welcome Sir Keir Starmer’s son and daughter to Downing Street

Jeremy Hunt’s children left notes to welcome Sir Keir Starmer’s son and daughter into Downing Street.

The Prime Minister has taken the larger flat above Number 11 that was occupied by the former chancellor, his wife Lucia and their children Jack, 13, Anna, 11 and Eleanor, nine.

He revealed the youngsters had written thoughtful letters to his children, who are aged 16 and 13.

Sir Keir said: “In terms of notes what I will tell you is this, it was very nice. Jeremy Hunt’s children left notes for our children coming into the Number 11 flat.

“We have not moved in yet because we didn’t want to leave the kids there while we were away, but I think that was really sweet and thoughtful of them to do that because for children this is very impactful.

“They have been through it. They are slightly different ages but for them to be thoughtful enough to leave a note is very special... our children were very pleased to get those notes.”

A removals team carries a piano out of Downing Street on July 7 - Alex McBride/Getty Images

Mr Hunt narrowly held on to his seat of Godalming and Ash, but his victory came as it became clear the Conservatives overall had lost.

In his speech at the count, Mr Hunt told his children: “Don’t be sad, this is the magic of democracy.”

After the result he said it was a “bitter pill to swallow” for his party but said he and his family were “incredibly lucky” to live in a country where decisions are made “not by bombs or bullets”, but by people “peacefully placing crosses in boxes on bits of paper”.

The Prime Minister said he also had a friendly chat with Rishi Sunak in the Commons just before the election of the Speaker, despite forcing him to move out of his home by winning the election.

“I did have a warm chat with Rishi Sunak when we were walking through,” he said.

“There has never been any personal animosity. We are political opponents – that gets quite heated during a general election campaign but I have never had any personal animosity.”

Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria are in Washington for a Nato summit - Stefan Rousseau/Getty Images

Although Number 10 is the official office of the prime minister, the flat above is much smaller than the one above Number 11, the official residence of the Chancellor.

Sir Tony Blair, who had a young family, was the first to move into his next door neighbour’s flat. Gordon Brown, who was then a childless bachelor, moved into the smaller flat above Number 10.

Sir Keir told journalists on his way to this week’s Nato summit: “This time last week… I was just checking into a hotel that was more like a bed and breakfast in Carmarthen and about to do the last day of the campaign. And here we are now on the way to the Nato summit – so a real transition.

“We’ve been really busy and I hope that we’ve made good on our commitment to hit the ground running and obviously I was very pleased to be able to go to Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales very early on – that meant a lot to me to go to all four of those.”

Asked whether it was odd travelling with his wife, Lady Victoria Starmer, he said: “Look, it’s been a big transition for Vic and even more for the kids. But Vic’s very pleased to be doing it. It’s great to have her here by my side while we go to this summit.

“And we will take a bit more time with the kids… we haven’t moved in yet because I didn’t want them left on their own while the two of us were away this week, so we’ll just take a bit more time on that.”