Jeremy Hunt: My seat could be won on 1,500 votes or fewer

Jeremy Hunt is standing in the newly created constituency of Godalming and Ash - @Jeremy_Hunt/X

Jeremy Hunt has predicted his political fate could be determined by “1,500 votes or fewer” as he faces a tight re-election battle.

The Chancellor won his seat of South West Surrey in 2019 with a majority of almost 9,000, with the Liberal Democrats in second place.

But that seat was abolished under the boundary review and Mr Hunt is now standing in the newly created constituency of Godalming and Ash.

He told Bloomberg: “There’s all to play for. This seat is probably going to be won or lost by the Conservatives by 1,500 votes or fewer.”

A YouGov poll has suggested that the Liberal Democrats are on course to win the seat.

Paul Follows, a council leader, is the contender for the party.

He previously ran for South West Surrey at the 2019 general election.

No chancellor has ever lost their seat at a general election, making the battle a tense one.

Paul Follows, a council leader, is the candidate for the Liberal Democrats in Godalming and Ash - X/Twitter

It comes as Grant Shapps warned voters not to hand Labour a “super-majority” at the general election on July 4, arguing it would be unwise to give Sir Keir Starmer “unchecked” power.

The Defence Secretary said a crushing victory for Sir Keir would enable the Labour leader to do whatever he wanted, putting the country in a “dangerous place”.

Mr Shapps made the comments after he was asked about Conservative social media adverts which suggested the Tories could be reduced to a rump of just 57 seats, amid signs the party’s campaign is becoming increasingly defensive.