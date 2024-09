CBC

The family of an Edmonton man who was shot and killed by police have filed a more than $1 million lawsuit against four police officers and the city's police chief.The statement of claim filed August 23 alleges the shooting death of Mathios Arkangelo, 28, in a northeast Edmonton neighbourhood was "unnecessary, unreasonable and without lawful justification."On June 29, Arkangelo was involved in a car crash and walked away from the scene, according to the lawsuit.Police have previously said a searc