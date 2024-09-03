Jeremy Kyle ‘egged on audience to boo’ accused love cheat, who was found dead seven days later

Jeremy Kyle 'got the crowd to egg on, to boo' guest who died shortly after TV show, son tells inquest - ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Jeremy Kyle egged on his show’s audience to boo a guest who later died in a suspected suicide, an inquest has heard.

Stephen Dymond, 63, was found dead at his home in Portsmouth seven days after filming for the ITV programme in May 2019.

A pre-inquest review in April was told that Mr Dymond had the results of a lie detector test “pushed in his face” and was branded a “serial liar” after accusations of cheating on his partner.

In a hearing at Winchester Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, Carl Woolley, Mr Dymond’s son, said his father had been “very upset” after the recording.

Mr Woolley said his father told him that the “lie detector had cast him as a liar”.

“He said to me he wasn’t lying. He was telling the truth, he was not lying and telling the truth and asking why it said he had lied.”

Steve Dymond 'was very upset' at 'being called a liar' on TV show, his son said

He added that his father “was very upset saying he was being called a liar, everyone had jumped on him, (he was) not with it at all”.

When asked by counsel to the inquest, Rachel Spearing, who had “jumped on him”, Mr Woolley replied: “Jeremy Kyle had got the crowd to egg on, to boo at him and stuff, he was cast as the liar before he had even spoken.”

The inquest also heard extracts from a note which Mr Dymond left for his son.

Jane Callaghan, the former fiancée of Jeremy Kyle guest Steve Dymond - Tim Stewart News Limited

Ms Spearing said: “In the bottom paragraph, he says sorry to you, he asks you not to be mad with him and he knows that you will be but he doesn’t know what to say to you.

She added: “He says, ‘I never ever cheated on Jane and that is what is tearing me to pieces and everyone thinks I am but I’m not a cheat. But I did tell her lies and I lied so much to Jane and that is why she didn’t believe me’.”

In a pen portrait, read aloud by counsel at the coroner’s court, Mr Dymond’s brother Leslie told how Stephen joined the RNLI when he was young.

“Stephen was dedicated to the RNLI. He would never miss training,” he said.

He described how his brother did “many gruelling tasks” for the institution to rescue people when they got into trouble at sea.

“It was not an easy job... but Stephen showed up every single time,” he said. “He was so dedicated to his role.”

He said there were times when his brother would be delayed returning to shore from a rescue because the sea was too rough.

“It was a dangerous job. They were very brave men and Stephen was one of them.”

Ms Spearing told the hearing a post-mortem examination found a “potentially fatal level” of morphine in Mr Dymond’s blood.

It also found evidence of left ventricular hypertrophy in his heart.

Ms Spearing said: “The conclusion was that both left ventricular hypertrophy and morphine levels are independently capable of causing Mr Dymond’s death but in this case a combination of the two factors had led to his death.”

Ms Spearing added that the inquest had been given access to footage from a Channel 4 documentary into Mr Dymond’s death.

The inquest is scheduled to last until Sept 10.