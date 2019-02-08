Jeremy Kyle funds drug rehab for ex-'EastEnders' star Daniella Westbrook

Daniella Westbrook (Credit: Rex)

Daniella Westbrook has revealed that The Jeremy Kyle Show has funded a three-month stay in rehab to help her beat drug addiction.

The former EastEnders actress says that she has relapsed into drug use after 14 years of sobriety.

In a post to Twitter, she added that she is ‘grateful and excited’ to have the chance to be drug free again.

For those of you asking my good mate Jezza had me on his show which is being Aired in the morning & has kindly sent me 2 rehab for 3 months. I'm grateful & excited 2 have the chance 2 get the drug free life I had for 14years back. Thank u 4 ur support especially my @KJ_Artist ❤ https://t.co/D2m6LacjhP — Danniella Westbrook (@westbrookdanni) February 7, 2019





Appearing in a pre-recorded edition of the show, she said that she would use as many as 11 bags of cocaine in a day at her worst, and added that she had not taken the drug in eight weeks.

However, under questioning from the presenter, she broke down and admitted that she had taken cocaine in the last four days.

“Listen, if I had the money, I would be back to where I used to be, doing 11 bags a day. I’ll be straight up honest with you, I would,” she added.

She also said that the abuse she has suffered over the years because of her reputation for drug use has worn her down.

Do not miss @westbrookdanni on tomorrow’s shocking episode! pic.twitter.com/TBFns8QCeb — The Jeremy Kyle Show (@itvjeremykyle) February 7, 2019





“I’m sick of getting bullied by people in the press and with trolls, and I try my best, you know what, I was 14 years clean,” she said.

“I could walk down Oxford Street with Jesus strapped to my back, you know, and people still would say ‘cokehead’. I could resurrect God and people would still say ‘cokehead’, because that’s the way it is.”

Westbrook, who played Grant and Phil Mitchell’s sister Sam in the long-running BBC soap, famously eroded her nasal septum with her drug use, and had to have reconstructive surgery to have it repaired.

