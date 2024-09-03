Jeremy Kyle egged on audience to boo guest - inquest

A guest on The Jeremy Kyle Show who took an overdose after appearing on the programme spoke of the TV host egging on the audience to "boo him", his son has told an inquest.

Steve Dymond, from Portsmouth, is thought to have taken his own life seven days after filming for the ITV programme in May 2019.

The 63-year-old took a lie detector test for the show after being accused of cheating on his ex-partner, Jane Callaghan.

His son Carl Woolley told the inquest in Winchester his father felt he had been "cast as the liar".

Mr Woolley said he and his father had not been in recent contact before his uncle Leslie Dymond rang to say his father was "very down".

He told the inquest his father said the "lie detector had cast him as a liar, he said to me he wasn't lying".

He said his father told him he had been "telling the truth".

He added Mr Dymond "was very upset saying he was being called a liar, everyone had jumped on him, (he was) not with it at all".

When asked by counsel to the inquest Rachel Spearing who had "jumped on him", Mr Woolley replied: "Jeremy Kyle had got the crowd to egg on, to boo at him and stuff, he was cast as the liar before he had even spoken."

ITV aftercare

He told the inquest his father called him up to six times a day following the recording.

"He was OK at some points, but very down," he added.

He said he tried to encourage his father to continue getting aftercare support from ITV.

He said: "He told me he was getting support and aftercare from the show's counsellors.

"I explained to him he needed to get in contact with them and keep ringing them to get the aftercare that he needed."

A pen portrait of Mr Dymond by his brother Leslie was earlier read out to the hearing.

He described how, as a young man, Mr Dymond had been a "dedicated" RNLI crew member involved in rescues at sea.

"It was a dangerous job. They were very brave men and Stephen was one of them," he said.

Mr Dymond died of an overdose of morphine and a heart problem at his home in Portsmouth, the inquest was told.

The hearing continues.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this story, support and advice is available via the BBC Action Line.

You can follow BBC Hampshire & Isle of Wight on Facebook, X (Twitter), or Instagram.

Related Links