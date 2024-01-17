Jeremy Renner marks one year since ICU release after snowplough accident

The Marvel actor has declared himself a "lucky man" one year after being discharged from the hospital where he was treated for the serious injuries he sustained in the freak accident on 1 January 2023. "My friend reminded me I got home from ICU a year ago," Jeremy, 53, wrote on his Instagram Stories on Monday. "Lucky man…" The Hawkeye star also shared a separate Instagram post to mark the milestone. "I was reminded that love, good will, hard work and a legion of good humans are getting me through every day...