Jeremy Renner marks 'ReBirthday' on second anniversary of snowplough accident

The Hawkeye actor was severely injured when he was hit by his snowplough on 1 January 2023 after saving his nephew from being run over. He suffered blunt chest trauma and 38 broken bones in the accident. Taking to Instagram, Jeremy shared a throwback photo of himself in a hospital and thanked the medical experts for "putting me back together again. Happy New Year blessings to you all... Ringing in my second 'ReBirthday' today. I send out my love, respect, and gratitude for the army of people that it took to put me back together again.”