Jeremy Renner reveals snowplough accident 'squashed' his callousness

The Hawkeye actor was run over by a snowplough in January 2023, leaving him with more than 30 broken bones and a collapsed lung. Following his hospitalisation and lengthy rehabilitation, Jeremy shared how the experience has changed him. “I certainly got a lot of callousness squashed out of me by that machine.”. “I’ve never been bitter, but always maybe a little more callous, a little bit more tough. And I just think those calluses are just scraped off me at this point.”.