Jeremy Renner Shares Harrowing Video of Evacuation from Lake Tahoe Home as Wildfire Approaches

The actor shared distressing scenes of the blaze on his Instagram Stories as the Davis Fire moved closer to his Lake Tahoe home

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/Getty; Jeremy Renner/Instagram Jeremy Renner (left) and the Davis wildfire as it approaches his lake Tahoe home (right)

Jeremy Renner is sharing distressing scenes from the Davis Fire as it approached his Lake Tahoe home.

The Hawkeye star, 53, shared multiple photos and videos of the fast-spreading wildfire to his Instagram Stories as he evacuated his home near Reno, Nev. on Sunday, Sept. 8.

In the first slide, he wrote “evacuated” followed by multiple prayer hand emojis over a photo of thick clouds of smoke billowing over the mountains. He also added, “Reno Tahoe” along with a fire emoji.

Another image that Renner wrote was taken “from my driveway” reveals even more clouds of smoke and orange flames burning the trees close to his home. In the corner, a fire truck appears to be parked on his property.

Jeremy Renner/Instagram Jeremy Renner shares scenes from the Davis wildfire in Reno, Nev.

“When the wind shifts it’s either really good or really bad,” the actor wrote over another scene of the blaze.

He also made sure to tell his followers that he was safe and successfully evacuated over a photo of Washoe County, Nev. fire crew members and tagged Truckee Meadows Firefighters in the caption.

Jeremy Renner/Instagram Firefighters who helped with Davis wildfire

“Everyone is evacuated and safe. Now for Mother Nature,” he wrote in black text over the shot.

In the last two videos, a plane can be seen dumping red fire retardant chemicals over the smoky trees, followed by a dramatic clip of a fire truck driving past massive dark clouds that are seemingly moving towards the road.

Jeremy Renner/Instagram More shots of the blaze

A state of emergency was officially declared by Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo on Sunday, Sept. 8, according to CNN. The outlet reports that the “wind-driven blaze” has already damaged 14 structures, burned 6,500 acres of land, and prompted the evacuation of 14,000 people in the Washoe County area.

As of Sunday night, the fire was 0% contained. California is also experiencing “14 active wildfires,” with one that started in the San Bernardino Mountains and burned 20,552 so far, according to the outlet.

Jeremy Renner/Instagram Renner shows what the fire looks like from his driveway

Renner confirmed to the Wall Street Journal in August that his primary home is in Nevada. That same month, he put his Los Angeles home, where he recovered from his harrowing snowplow accident in 2023, up for sale for $13 million.

The incident, in which Renner was run over by a 14,300-lb. snowplow, occurred in Reno, Nev. while the actor was helping a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of an estimated 3 feet of snowfall from the night before.

