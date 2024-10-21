Jeremy Strong Opens Up About Connection To Springsteen’s ‘Nebraska’ Ahead Of ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ Role

Jeremy Strong is giving a little insight into his forthcoming role in the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic starring Jeremy Allen White.

While promoting The Apprentice opposite co-star Sebastian Stan in a recent interview with NME, Strong said one of the albums he has continually returned to is the rock singer-songwriter’s raw and introspective Nebraska. When asked about the connection between his answer and the upcoming feature, the actor confirmed reports from May that he would be in the project, as the singer’s longtime manager Jon Landau.

“Yeah, I am,” he said of being in the pic. “But I’d always felt that way about that album. Something about Nebraska just always spoke to me. There’s a melancholy to it. There’s a narrative to it that comes from a very deep place in him and you can feel that.”

From 20th Century Studios, Scott Cooper’s film, based on Warren Zanes’ eponymous book, traces Springsteen’s long journey toward putting together that seminal 1982 album, which began to take shape as the musician and the E Street Band were working on the hit record Born in the USA. Both Sprinsteen and Landau are closely involved in the making of the film.

Scott Stuber, in his first project since his departure as longtime Netflix Head of Film, is producing along with Copper Zanes and Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Eric Robinson. Principal photography on Deliver Me From Nowhere will begin later this fall.

Recently, Deadline exclusively reported the casting addition of Johnny Cannizzaro, who will portray Springsteen’s longtime confidant and E-Street band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt. Also starring in the film are Odessa Young, Paul Walter Hauser and Harrison Sloan Gilbertson.

Strong, of Emmy-winning Succession fame, can be seen as Roy Cohn — the staunch McCarthyist political fixer who taught mentee Donald Trump everything he knows — in the docudrama film The Apprentice, which released Oct. 11.

