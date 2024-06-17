Jeremy Strong wins Best Actor at 2024 Tony Awards
Strong was honoured for his role as Dr Thomas Stockmann in Amy Herzog's adaptation of the Henrik Ibsen drama An Enemy of the People. Strong, who shot to stardom playing the scheming Kendall Roy in the HBO hit Succession, won his first Tony Award for playing a medical officer who discovers that his town's beloved spa is dangerously polluted. When he speaks the truth, the townspeople turn on him. The New York Times's chief theatre critic, Jesse Green, wrote that Strong, who won an Emmy award for his work on Succession,…