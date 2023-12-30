Jermaine Jackson sued over 1988 sexual assault allegation in California

A woman has sued Jermaine Jackson over an alleged sexual assault on her in 1988.

The claim against The Jackson 5 singer was filed in California under the state's Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act.

The law extended the statute of limitations for sexual assault cases if one or more parties are legally responsible or if there was a cover-up.

Rita Barrett accuses Jermaine, Michael Jackson’s older brother, of forcefully entering her home and assaulting her in the spring of 1988.

The suit alleges Jackson, 69, left her fearing for her life in the alleged attack, causing her “severe emotional, physical and psychological injury.”

She claims she came into contact with the singer through her role as a musician’s contractor and that she also knew him through Berry Gordy, the founder of Motown Records.

The suit alleges that she told Mr Gordy what happened the following day, but that the alleged assault was not acted upon out of fear of a loss of profits.

The suit states: “Because of his relationships with both Jackson and [Barrett's] family, Gordy was uniquely situated to both report Jackson's acts and to aid [Barrett] during her time of trauma.

"Instead, Gordy withheld and concealed the acts, further perpetuating the coverup and allowing Gordy, Jackson, and others in the business relationship to continue to reap profits derived from Jackson's work and reputation for years to come.”

Those named in the suit include Jackson and his businesses Jermaine L Jackson Music Productions Inc. and Work Records.

Barrett is seeking a jury trial for the civil claim to determine damages. The deadline for claims to be brought under the act is December 31.

A similar act in New York, which allowed historical complaints to be submitted until late November, saw lawsuits against household names including Axl Rose, Jamie Foxx and Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The Standard has contacted representatives of Jackson for comment.