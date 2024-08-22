Jermaine Jenas sacked: Match of the Day pundit taken off air by BBC over ‘inappropriate texts’

Match of the Day and The One Show pundit Jermaine Jenas has been taken off air by the BBC.

The broadcaster launched an internal investigation after alleged concerns were raised about the former Tottenham and England player’s behaviour, the Sun reports.

A source is alleged to have told the newspaper: “This is a categorical nightmare for the BBC... After some immediate routine enquiries the decision was taken to take him off air, and terminate his contract.”

A BBC spokesperson told the Standard: “We can confirm that he is no longer part of our presenting line up.”

Jenas is reported to have instructed lawyers as he battles to clear his name.

A giant mural featuring the 41-year-old alongside BBC Sport colleagues Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Alex Scott has been removed from Manchester’s Media City HQ.

A BBC source also allegedly told the Sun that the broadcaster’s new director of sport Alex Kay-Jelski has been heavily involved in taking Jenas off air, adding that he “is adamant that his new house is firmly in order, and there are no skeletons”.

In an interview with Talksport News, Jenas said he was "not happy" about his sacking from the BBC and that there are "two sides to every story".

He said: "Look, I can't really talk about it. I, as you can probably see, I am not happy about it. But currently, as it stands, I'm going to have to let the lawyers deal with it. You know, there's two sides to every story, as we know. So that's all I can say right now."

He declined to elaborate about what the complaint about him related to.

Jenas was paid between £190,000-£194,999 by the BBC in 2022/23, the corporation’s annual report shows.

He has previously been considered as a long term replacement for Match of the Day host Lineker, having been used as a studio guest or as a pundit on the much-loved football show.Jenas was announced as a permanent co-presenter of The One show, which airs on weeknights on BBC, in 2021.

In September, the former midfielder apologised on X, formerly Twitter, after branding a referee a “complete s***house” during an Arsenal match.

The pundit and presenter posted on social media following the team being awarded a controversial penalty against Tottenham.

Following a backlash, he wrote: “I hold my hands up, I got it wrong yesterday.

“I should know, more than most, the responsibility we have as fans, players and pundits and the impact our words online can have as it’s an area I’ve been vocal in.

“My emotions got the better of me and I apologise to The FA and to all match officials.”

The former footballer was also banned from driving for six months after he was caught using his mobile phone behind the wheel in 2022.He was driving a black Range Rover in Stanmore, north London, at the time of the offence on the afternoon of October 14 in 2021.

The football pundit was also caught doing 65mph in a 50mph zone on the M25 motorway in Hertfordshire on March 4 2022, according to court records.

In 2002 Jenas signed for Newcastle from Nottingham Forest, setting a new British-record fee for a teenager.

The England Under-19s captain completed his £5million move to St James’ Park, overseen by manager Bobby Robson.