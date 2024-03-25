Jerry Jones all in on Cowboys’ Dak Prescott being a QB who can and will win a Super Bowl

Jerry Jones has yet to commit to a contract extension for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

It’s in the plans but there is no timetable to get one done even though Prescott is in the final year of his contract, putting the Cowboys reality of him walking in free agency in 2024.

But there is no step back from Jones in his belief in Prescott, who has won just two playoff games in his eight years as Cowboys quarterback.

He not only remains all in on him being a quarterback who can lead the Cowboys to a Super Bowl but he believes the team’s hopes of winning in 2024 with a lesser team are primarily based on the presence of Prescott.

“Because you got Dak for sure,” Jones said when asked why should fans believe in the Cowboys winning it all in 2024 when followed three straight seasons of 12-5 finishes with early playoff exits. “We think he’s great quarterback. That is really the gist of what we’re about this year. We’ve got Dak. ”

“I think Dak will be at the top of his game. I’ve said that I do think he will improve from where he is now. I think we’ll have that.”

Prescott is coming off season in which he led the NFL in touchdown passes and finished second in NFL MVP voting.

He followed it up with a woeful performance in the 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Jones said it is not as simple as Prescott needing to play better in the playoffs, in the biggest games.

He said the Cowboys have to have better coordination from the coaching staff as well as the players to reach their overall goal.

He specifically pointed out the team’s suspect run defense not only against the Packers but in regular season losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills.

He thinks the addition fo Mike Zimmer as defensive coordinator in place of Dan Quinn, the new head coach of the Washington Commanders, will make a difference.

“I hope we’re able to stop when our opponents come toward us with the running game,” Jones said. “I hope specially able to address that better. So careful not to criticize defense, as much as we think of Dan, we needed a few games, those games that Dak, quote unquote had his worst games, coincided with how we played defensive. We’ve got that in mind.”

He also pointed to better clarity from the coaching staff in alignment and purpose.

“I think it has to do with frankly better coordinating with the coaching, certainly and the management...relative to what you trying win games with, strategies and who you’re playing,” Jones said. “ f look back at the Pro Bowlers. Did we get the absolute best execution and and best chance to win and advance in the playoffs by using those Pro Bowlers who just happened to represent 60 percent of your salaries, did we get the most out of them to win the games? That’s a different way of saying they’ve got to do more if they’re going to get that money. Well, they’ve got to be put in position to do more, too.”

And while Prescott has not delivered in the playoffs like Kansas City Chiefs three-time Super Bowl quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Jones doesn’t begrudge him for wanting maximize his earnings among the top players in the game.

“I’m an American entrepreneur,” Jones said. “I get up wanting everybody to have opportunity to make more money. I live that stuff, so I’m not going to criticize anybody for making more money.”

And Jones doesn’t hold Prescott lack of playoff success against him when it comes to contract negotiations. In his mind, just cause he hasn’t won doesn’t mean he can’t or won’t, not unlike several other quarterbacks in the league.

“When I think of Dak, he’s one of those in the top paid that haven’t won that I think can,” Jones said. “I think there are a handful or more of quarterbacks playing who haven’t won a Super Bowl that will win a Super Bowl. I think Dak is one of them. I’m firm there.”

Jones also is firm on wanting Prescott to considering taking team-friendly deal in continue to build the supporting cast around him in hopes of winning a Super Bowl.

Something has to give. It’s another reason the Cowboys are having to try to win with less in 2024.

“As you address a player like Dak, you take away from his supporting cast,” Jones said. “That’s not a sales job. Everybody realizes, if you get the bucks, someone else who can help you win doesn’t. That’s factual.”

But Jones remains confident because of Prescott.

“I think we’re going to be as close going in as we’ve been with the last three teams, with Dak,’’ Jones said. “With Dak. “How can you say that, you ask? Well, do you still have (CeeDee) Lamb out there? Do you still have that tight end threat? Do you still have some really good players on defense?

“Now, can you manage to stop the run better than you did the last couple of years? It’s down to those kind of things. . .We want to get it done. I think we have been in a situation where we can get it done with less.’’