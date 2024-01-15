Jerry Jones has privately assured Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy he’s safe. Now we wait

Jerry Jones is not ready to be painted in a corner on the future of Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy.

The reopened wounds are too new and too fresh.

And too deep when you consider the 28 years of futility since the Cowboys won their last Super Bowl title in 1995.

He thought his team was readyfor a breakthrough after the Cowboys went 12-5 for the third straight year, won the NFC East and secured the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs, guaranteeing them one and possibly two playoff games at AT&T Stadium where they were riding a 16-game winning.

The horrific no-show in the 48-32 loss on Sunday was simply unconscionable. Falling behind 27-0 and failing to even compete on defense against 9-8 Packers team with a quarterback in his first playoff start proved to be worst gut punch of his career.

“I will tell you this was beyond my comprehension,” Jones said. “This is one of my biggest surprises since I’ve been involved in sport, period. This seems like the most painful because we all had such great expectations and hope for this team and thought we were aligned in great shape, and it didn’t happen for us. It’s as fresh on me right now as it is on anybody.

“On a personal basis, I’m full. Not that there is any world smallest violin for me being floored. I get that. I understand that. I know where the responsibility begins and ends and I’ve got that clear, and I know that, but that’s not the point. The point is I’m disappointed for everybody.”

The Cowboys have just one playoff win in four seasons under McCarthy. They have lost twice in the wild-card round when they have had home-field advantage.

In both home losses, the team came out flat and played well below expectations.

The question is what does Jones do now.

While the responsibility begins and ends with him, the owner is safe.

The same is not true for McCarthy or even quarterback Dak Prescott for all practical purposes.

But regarding McCarthy, the Cowboys coach has one year left on his contract.

Story continues

A week ago, Jones said “we’ll see how each game goes” in the playoffs when asked about McCarthy’s job security.

Privately, Jones has all but has assured McCarthy that he is safe, per multiple sources.

But that was during the season and before Sunday’s possibly unforgivable outcome.

Jones refused to talk about anyone’s future after the game.

“It’s as fresh on me right now as it is on anybody else, but I won’t get into to addressing any aspects or any part of it,” Jones said. “From the coaching to the players to what’s around the corner.”

Jones said he hasn’t given McCarthy’s status one thought. He has spent all his time thinking about a long run in the playoffs. He is not ready to go down that road.

When does does that process begin?

“There’s nothing set on that,” Jones said. “What I had planned to do was be with him tomorrow going over how we played today and getting ready for the coming week. That’s what was on the agenda. Tomorrow, my agenda will be to dismiss the team.”

And then what?

Only time — and Jones — will tell.