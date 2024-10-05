Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn's Cutest Family Photos

The couple shares twin daughters Charlie Tamara Tulip and Dolly Rebecca Rose

Rebecca Romijn/Instagram Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn with their daughters.

Jerry O'Connell, Rebecca Romijn and their twin daughters are one cute family of four.

The couple, who welcomed twins Charlie Tamara Tulip and Dolly Rebecca Rose in December 2008, shares glimpses into their family life on social media with sweet snapshots of birthdays, family vacation and throwbacks.

As the girls continue to grow up — recently celebrating their sweet 16 — take a look back at some of the family's cutest moments captured on camera.



Beach Day

Rebecca Romijn/Instagram Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell with twins

To kick off 2024, the proud parents of two shared this photo to Instagram of the family of four enjoying some time in the sun.

Sweet 16!

Rebecca Romjin/Instagram Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romjin daughters homecoming

In celebration of the girls' 16th birthday in September, mom and dad threw the twins a sweet 16 where O'Connell stepped into the role of "security" for the night.

Rock On

Rebecca Romijn/Instagram Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn's with Twin Daughters

The family got their rock 'n roll on back in 2021 when they caught The Rolling Stones at Allegiant Stadium. The outing also aligned with Romijn's birthday with the mom of two writing on Instagram: "Thanks for the bday love everybody!"

Mommy and Me

Jerry O'Connell/Instagram Rebecca Romijn's and Twin Daughters

On Mother's Day 2021, O'Connell took to Instagram to share a tribute to his wife with a carousel of adorable pictures of her and their daughters.

Mama's Girls

Rebecca Romijn/Instagram Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn's Twin Daughters

In her own Mother's Day post the following year, the model and actress shared a photo cuddled up next to her girls and wrote, "So proud to be mom to these two."

Well Suited

Rebecca Romijn/Instagram Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn and their daughters.

To celebrate O'Connell's 50th birthday, Romijn shared this family photo on February 17. The former Sports Illustrated model proudly wore a bathing suit with her husband's face on it.

Way Back When

Rebecca Romijn/Instagram Rebecca Romijn and her daughters.

The proud mom showed that some things never change when she shared a side-by-side of how she spent Mother's Day with her girls in 2009 and 2024.

On the Move

Jerry O'Connell/Instagram Jerry O'Connell with his daughters.

As the girls get older, O'Connell seems to have solidified his status as volleyball dad, often sharing images of him accompanying the girls to various sporting events.

"Volleyball is life," he wrote alongside this photo from April.

Jerry of All Spades

Jerry O'Connell/Instagram Jerry O'Connell brushing his daughter's hair.

Sometimes his duties as volleyball dad include brushing out hair: "Shout Out to my Volleyball Parents," he wrote last summer.

Grabbing a Bite

Jerry O'Connell/Instagram Jerry O'Connell and his daughter.

Over the summer, O'Connell shared a snap of himself and Charlie getting their grub on after a game.

Surf's Up

Rebecca Romjin Instagram

Charlie and Dolly hopped on board as their dad paddled them along this gorgeous surf.

Tied to the Hip

Jerry O'Connell/Instagram Rebecca Romijn rides on a bike with her twin daughters.

They hopped onto Mom's bike in this throwback pic posted on Mother's Day 2024.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.