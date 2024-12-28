Jerry O'Connell reveals why his wife won't put herself on reality television

Jerry O'Connell's wife wouldn't put herself on reality TV.

The 50-year-old actor - who made his film debut at the age of 11 when he played the role of Vern Tessio in the coming-of-age drama 'Stand By Me' - has been married to 'X-Men' star Rebecca Romijn since 2007 and has twin daughters Dolly and Charlie, 16, with her but joked that while he could join the 'Real Housewives' franchise, noted that his significant other would never commit to such a thing.

He told UsWeekly: "Maybe I can be the first 'Real Househusband' who’s a cast member. I want a diamond! That would be really fun. I think I’d do a great job.

"My wife won't do it. She’s much more private."

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the former 'Talk' host also gave an update on his daughters and noted that they are not causing him any drama at present.

He said: "They’re not vaping. And, at least, so I’m told, aren’t ‘getting with’ anybody, so that’s good..."

Jerry recently admitted that as one of his children is hoping she will get a part in the school play he thinks they will go on into the "family business" of acting one day.

He said: "I have one daughter who’s auditioning for the school musical. They’re doing 'Urinetown', so we went to Mel’s last night and we went over her lines in the diner, so that was really funny. I'm going to have a couple nepo babies! I’m throwing it out there. It's the family business!.

"I’m good at two things in this life — I’m OK at acting and I’m OK at hosting a television show and that’s it. I’m in the fantasy football playoffs, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I can sit down with my daughter who’s auditioning for a high school play at a diner, and I can say, ‘This is how you should say this line. This is how you should say this line. This is how you should say this line.

"And it's the only thing I can impart on my children!"